Lifestyle

7 Blouse Designs for Slim Girls to Look Curvy Like Pratibha Ranta

Cut Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Blouse

A cut sleeve sweetheart neck blouse looks very glamorous on women with a flat chest. You can get the blouse padded to flaunt your figure.

Full Sleeve Long Coat Blouse

Girls with small breasts should carry full sleeves and deep neck blouses, it will add charm to their personality. Such a long coat blouse will also look stunning.

Golden Square Neck Blouse

You can wear a golden square neck blouse on any plain saree or ruffle saree to make your figure look absolutely stunning and curvy. These are the best choice for every occasion.

Stone Studded Half Sleeve Blouse

Girls with small breasts should try to carry a deep neck blouse. This makes the cleavage look amazing and the fitting of the blouse is also correct. 

Thread Embroidery Round Neck Blouse

Girls with a flat chest can also carry this type of thread embroidery round neck blouse on a silk or Banarasi saree. This gives you a very stunning look.

Deep V-neck Shimmery Blouse

If you want to carry a stylish blouse, then you can carry a cut sleeve deep V-neck shimmer designer blouse in this way. 

