7 Blouse Designs for Slim Girls to Look Curvy Like Pratibha Ranta

Lifestyle
A cut sleeve sweetheart neck blouse looks very glamorous on women with a flat chest. You can get the blouse padded to flaunt your figure.
Girls with small breasts should carry full sleeves and deep neck blouses, it will add charm to their personality. Such a long coat blouse will also look stunning.
You can wear a golden square neck blouse on any plain saree or ruffle saree to make your figure look absolutely stunning and curvy. These are the best choice for every occasion.
Girls with small breasts should try to carry a deep neck blouse. This makes the cleavage look amazing and the fitting of the blouse is also correct.
Girls with a flat chest can also carry this type of thread embroidery round neck blouse on a silk or Banarasi saree. This gives you a very stunning look.
If you want to carry a stylish blouse, then you can carry a cut sleeve deep V-neck shimmer designer blouse in this way.
