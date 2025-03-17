Lifestyle

Shine Bright This Eid: 6 Suit Inspirations from Mahira Sharma

Banarasi Boota Print Suit

Mahira Sharma is wearing a noodle strap Banarasi boota print suit that looks quite fancy. Such suits can be worn on the special occasion of Eid.

Short Black Suit with Salwar

The short black suit has embroidery work on the neckline. At the same time, the plain salwar is enhancing the elegance of the suit.

Sweetheart Neckline Satin Suit

The full sleeve embroidery sweetheart neckline suit is giving a glamorous vibe. Along with this, the satin salwar is enhancing the shine of the suit.

Wear a Beautiful White Suit

Wear a long Anarkali suit with white churidar and pair it with a black or dark-colored dupatta.

Short Chikankari Suit

Mahira Sharma has chosen a contrasting color to enhance the look of the white short chikankari suit. You can choose pink, blue salwar-dupatta with the suit.

Chikankari White Suit

Choose a white chikankari suit instead of colorful ones for Eid. Wear pants or churidar with it to enhance the festival.

