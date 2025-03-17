Lifestyle
Mahira Sharma is wearing a noodle strap Banarasi boota print suit that looks quite fancy. Such suits can be worn on the special occasion of Eid.
The short black suit has embroidery work on the neckline. At the same time, the plain salwar is enhancing the elegance of the suit.
The full sleeve embroidery sweetheart neckline suit is giving a glamorous vibe. Along with this, the satin salwar is enhancing the shine of the suit.
Wear a long Anarkali suit with white churidar and pair it with a black or dark-colored dupatta.
Mahira Sharma has chosen a contrasting color to enhance the look of the white short chikankari suit. You can choose pink, blue salwar-dupatta with the suit.
Choose a white chikankari suit instead of colorful ones for Eid. Wear pants or churidar with it to enhance the festival.
