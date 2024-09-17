Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    [PHOTOS] Pooja Hegde stuns on the SIIMA 2024 red carpet with her breathtaking looks

    Pooja Hegde stole the hearts of the onlookers with her jaw-dropping looks at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, held in Dubai. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

    Pooja Hegde once again stunned us with her remarkable fashion and magnetic charm at the SIMA Awards 2024, held in Dubai. With her breathtaking looks on the red carpet, Pooja has proved why she is a true fashion icon. 

    article_image2

    Pre event red carpet look

    Pooja stole the show with her vibrant yellow gown. The actress looked gorgeous in the bold gown with deep neckline and a thigh-high slit, showing off her stunning physique. 

    article_image3

    Pooja completed the look with silver earrings and matching heels and kept her makeup natural yet glamourius, giving major diva vibes. 

    article_image4

    Day 1 red carpet look

    Pooja kicked off the first day of the event with a mesmerizing orange gown with sequins, giving her a radiant and glowing look. The 33-year-old actress opted for a sleek high bun and natural makeup to enhance her look. 

    article_image5

    Day 2 Blue gown look

    On the second day of the event, Pooja adorned an elegant blue floral gown with intricate sequin detailing. The glittering top seamlessly flowed into a satin skirt giving her outfit a sleek and elegant feel. 

