(PHOTOS) Avneet Kaur trolled for poolside photoshoot in red swimsuit

Read Full Gallery

Avneet Kaur shared pictures enjoying herself in a swimming pool. The glamorous look in a red swimsuit drew comments from fans and trolls alike.

Popular actress Avneet Kaur has shared some pictures on social media in which she can be seen enjoying herself in a swimming pool. Internet users are making various comments on these pictures. You can see 8 latest photos of Avneet Kaur here....

While sharing the pictures, Avneet Kaur posted red heart, watermelon and water wave emojis in the caption.

In her latest photoshoot, Avneet Kaur captions: Pool hair, don’t care. Along with this, Avneet Kaur has written in the caption, "Pool hair, don’t care."

Avneet Kaur stuns in a red swimsuit, looking glamorous as she poses by the poolside in the pictures.

After seeing these pictures of 23-year-old Avneet Kaur, while her fans are not tired of praising her beauty, many people are making fun of her.

Commenting on Avneet's pictures, an internet user wrote, "Ramadan is going on...". Another user commented, "Mermaid."

An internet user wrote, "OMG! You killed it." A user commented, "Showing nudity is just the beginning of the downfall of your career." A user wrote, “You are becoming shameless day by day. Exposing to get films and getting pictures taken from a special angle...take everything off...surely someone will notice.”

Avneet Kaur is a TV and film actress. She stepped on TV in 2010 with the reality show 'Dance India Dance Little Master'. In 2012, she appeared for the first time as a child actress in the serial 'Meri Maa'. In 2014, she stepped into films as a child artist with Rani Mukherjee starrer 'Mardaani'.

Avneet Kaur has been seen on TV in shows like 'Savitri: Ek Prem Kahani', 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan', 'Hamari Sister Didi', 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and in films like 'Chidiakhana', 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Love Ki Arrange Marriage'. Her upcoming films include 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning' and 'Love in Vietnam'.

Latest Videos