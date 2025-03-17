(PHOTOS) Avneet Kaur trolled for poolside photoshoot in red swimsuit

Avneet Kaur shared pictures enjoying herself in a swimming pool. The glamorous look in a red swimsuit drew comments from fans and trolls alike.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 6:58 AM IST

Popular actress Avneet Kaur has shared some pictures on social media in which she can be seen enjoying herself in a swimming pool. Internet users are making various comments on these pictures. You can see 8 latest photos of Avneet Kaur here....

article_image2

While sharing the pictures, Avneet Kaur posted red heart, watermelon and water wave emojis in the caption.


article_image3

In her latest photoshoot, Avneet Kaur captions: Pool hair, don’t care. Along with this, Avneet Kaur has written in the caption, "Pool hair, don’t care."

article_image4

Avneet Kaur stuns in a red swimsuit, looking glamorous as she poses by the poolside in the pictures.

article_image5

After seeing these pictures of 23-year-old Avneet Kaur, while her fans are not tired of praising her beauty, many people are making fun of her.

article_image6

Commenting on Avneet's pictures, an internet user wrote, "Ramadan is going on...". Another user commented, "Mermaid."

article_image7

An internet user wrote, "OMG! You killed it." A user commented, "Showing nudity is just the beginning of the downfall of your career." A user wrote, “You are becoming shameless day by day. Exposing to get films and getting pictures taken from a special angle...take everything off...surely someone will notice.”

article_image8

Avneet Kaur is a TV and film actress. She stepped on TV in 2010 with the reality show 'Dance India Dance Little Master'. In 2012, she appeared for the first time as a child actress in the serial 'Meri Maa'. In 2014, she stepped into films as a child artist with Rani Mukherjee starrer 'Mardaani'.

article_image9

Avneet Kaur has been seen on TV in shows like 'Savitri: Ek Prem Kahani', 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan', 'Hamari Sister Didi', 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and in films like 'Chidiakhana', 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Love Ki Arrange Marriage'. Her upcoming films include 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning' and 'Love in Vietnam'.

