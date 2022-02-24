Why Virat Kohli stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper?

Virat Kohli will no longer be leading Royal Challengers Bangalore. He stepped down from the role after IPL 2021. He has now revealed the reason behind it.

Virat Kohli has been an icon for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since 2008. While he led the side for eight seasons, he stepped down after IPL 2021. While fans and experts came up with mixed reactions after it, Kohli has now revealed why he made the decision.

Speaking on the RCB podcast, Kohli publicised that he does not like holding on to things for more than he should. He felt that despite knowing that he could contribute more, he wouldn't do it since he won't enjoy the process. He also acknowledged that it is not easy to transcribe a cricketer's thought process during that phase.

"Because it's complicated for people to understand your decisions unless they are in your situation. From the outside, people have their own expectations. 'Oh! How did that happen? We are so shocked.' There's nothing to be shocked about. I explained to people I wanted some space, and I wanted to manage my workload, and the story ends there," Kohli sounded, reports PTI.

"There was nothing at all. I keep my life very simple and basic. When I wanted to make a decision, I decided, and I announced it. I didn't want to think about it and contemplate it for another year. That would've done nothing to me, nothing to the environment I'm part of. Quality of life is something fundamental to me. And the quality of cricket is something vital to me," Kohli added. ALSO SEE: IND vs SL: Rested for T20Is, Virat Kohli spotted dressed as a Sikh; here's why

Kohli reckoned that even if one can do and contribute more, one must realise that "quality is far more important than quantity". He also feels that the quantity should be put in hard work to lead to quality on execution. He judges that if the amount is spent on implementation, one will suffer burnout and exhaust all the quality possessed.