  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Virat Kohli stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper?

    First Published Feb 24, 2022, 4:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Virat Kohli will no longer be leading Royal Challengers Bangalore. He stepped down from the role after IPL 2021. He has now revealed the reason behind it.

    Virat Kohli has been an icon for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since 2008. While he led the side for eight seasons, he stepped down after IPL 2021. While fans and experts came up with mixed reactions after it, Kohli has now revealed why he made the decision.

    Speaking on the RCB podcast, Kohli publicised that he does not like holding on to things for more than he should. He felt that despite knowing that he could contribute more, he wouldn't do it since he won't enjoy the process. He also acknowledged that it is not easy to transcribe a cricketer's thought process during that phase.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20I Rankings - Virat Kohli remains at 10th, KL Rahul drops to 6th

    "Because it's complicated for people to understand your decisions unless they are in your situation. From the outside, people have their own expectations. 'Oh! How did that happen? We are so shocked.' There's nothing to be shocked about. I explained to people I wanted some space, and I wanted to manage my workload, and the story ends there," Kohli sounded, reports PTI.

    "There was nothing at all. I keep my life very simple and basic. When I wanted to make a decision, I decided, and I announced it. I didn't want to think about it and contemplate it for another year. That would've done nothing to me, nothing to the environment I'm part of. Quality of life is something fundamental to me. And the quality of cricket is something vital to me," Kohli added.

    ALSO SEE: IND vs SL: Rested for T20Is, Virat Kohli spotted dressed as a Sikh; here's why

    Kohli reckoned that even if one can do and contribute more, one must realise that "quality is far more important than quantity". He also feels that the quantity should be put in hard work to lead to quality on execution. He judges that if the amount is spent on implementation, one will suffer burnout and exhaust all the quality possessed.

    "Because that is who I am. That is the reason I am where I am. And that is the reason why people can connect to me at a certain level. My loved ones, people who are close to me, my friends they connected to me because of that factor, because I've always been myself," concluded Kohli.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan Super League, PSL 2022: Haris Rauf reprimanded for slapping Kamran Ghulam - Reports-ayh

    PSL 2022: Haris Rauf reprimanded for slapping Kamran Ghulam - Reports

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, weather, pitch, head to head, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: India eyes first blood against an unnerved Sri Lanka

    Wriddhiman Saha: My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career-ayh

    'Hurt and offended' Saha warns of revealing journalist name if threats continue

    Why cricketers prefer Indian Premier League IPL over any other Twenty20 T20 league?-ayh

    Why cricketers prefer IPL over any other T20 league?

    Pakistan Super League, PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catches; here's what happened next-ayh

    PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catch; here's what happened next

    Recent Stories

    tennis Alexander Zverev deserved punishment for Mexican Open outburst says displeased Rafael Nadal

    Zverev deserved punishment for Mexican Open outburst, says displeased Nadal

    Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts, Nifty below 16,250-mark as Russia invades Ukraine; Ambani, Adani take a hit-dnm

    Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts, Nifty below 16,250-mark as Russia invades Ukraine; Ambani, Adani take a hit

    Ukraine breaks ties with Russia, will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend country gcw

    Ukraine breaks ties with Russia, will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend country

    football Man City Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko attacks Putin after Russia declared war claims Instagram story deleted

    Man City's Ukrainian star Zinchenko attacks Putin after Russia declared war, claims Instagram story deleted

    Eight reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    8 reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon