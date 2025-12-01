Dr Krishna Kishore

Dr. Krishna Kishore, based in the United States for the past 30+ years, is a unique personality whose success lies in effectively managing a busy corporate career as a management consulting executive for one of the world’s largest Firms and as a pioneering journalist concurrently – and excelling in both.Krishna Kishore has supported Asianet News for over 18 years leading all aspects of coverage from the United States. He has covered 5 US Presidential Elections, multiple visits of Indian PM to the US, among other seminal events. He has provided over 3500 news stories to Asianet News viewers around the world. A winner of over 20 awards for journalism excellence, Krishna Kishore is also an avid sports fan and delivers sharp analysis from the grandest sporting arenas.Krishna Kishore is accredited by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). He is also accredited by the United Nations and the US State DepartmentDr. Kishore holds a Master of Science Degree from Southern Illinois University and a Ph.D. from The Pennsylvania State University. He also completed an Executive course in Artificial Intelligence from the prestigious MIT Sloan School of Management.