    What will be Rohit Sharma's real challenge as Team India captain? Ajit Agarkar reckons

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
    Rohit Sharma prepares to lead Team India in a full-time ODI captaincy role for the first time. But, what will be his biggest challenge going ahead? Here's what Ajit Agarkar feels.

    Rohit Sharma is the new full-time Team India skipper for the limited-overs format. For the first time, he will be leading in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as a full-time captain, starting with the home series against the Windies from Sunday. However, he will have some challenges going ahead, with some significant ones.

    Speaking on the challenges ahead, former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar feels that Rohit's most meaningful challenge would be to stay fit throughout his tenure. Although Rohit led the side during the home Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against New Zealand last November, he suffered a hamstring injury. He missed out on the tour of South Africa, failing to lead the side in the ODIs, as it lost under KL Rahul's leadership.

    "I think it's a good thing and the right thing to do – to have one captain for the white-ball format, and now, Rohit actually can fly. So, the challenge for Rohit Sharma, in my opinion, is to stay fit and play everything that is there, from now to the World Cup in white-ball cricket, because you want the captain, that was one of Virat Kohli's strengths or MS Dhoni before that, they rarely missed games, and both were very fit," Agarkar told Star Sports.

    Rohit will have a tricky task to lead the side against the Windies, starting with the T20Is from Sunday. Four of the Indians have tested COVID positive and will be missing out. Therefore, besides having a selection headache, it will be interesting to see how he leads the side while his decision-making abilities are observed.

