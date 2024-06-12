T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma face crucial test at the top against USA

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma face a critical test in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they aim to answer their critics and regain form at the top of the order for India. The match against USA presents an opportunity for the batting duo to silence doubts and accumulate runs before the business end of the tournament.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 progresses, the partnership of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the top of the order for India is under scrutiny. The upcoming match against USA presents an ideal opportunity for the duo to silence their critics and regain form ahead of the crucial stages of the tournament.

Virat Kohli, known for his batting prowess, had an impressive record against arch-rivals Pakistan, having scored four fifties in five previous encounters. However, in the latest T20 World Cup clash, Kohli faced a rare failure, being dismissed early. This match marked only the second time he has been dismissed in six innings against Pakistan in T20 World Cups.

The game against USA is pivotal for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to answer the questions raised about their recent performances and to get some valuable runs under their belt. Both batsmen will be keen to make significant contributions to India's campaign and establish a strong foundation at the top of the order.

The pressure is on Kohli and Sharma to deliver in the upcoming matches, starting with the clash against USA, as they aim to guide India towards a successful campaign in the T20 World Cup. Their form and ability to handle critical situations will play a crucial role in India's chances of advancing in the tournament.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to see how they respond to the challenges and expectations in the business end of the tournament, Dravid and co will have to re-think strategy if the opening pair fail against the USA.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be expected to rise to this huge occasion and answer all the critics with the bat, scoring runs at the top for India in the T20 World Cup 2024.