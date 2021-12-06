Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara goes on date night with surprise person, check out the pictures

Sachin Tendulkar is leading a peaceful retired life from cricket. Meanwhile, her daughter Sara lives her life to the fullest, as she goes on a date night with this person.

Legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is retired from cricket. While his son Arjun is preparing to become the next Master Blaster, his daughter Sara lives her own life in her glorious young days. Although she is not associated with any sports, she enjoys life by going on dates, as she has done recently. As per her latest Instagram story, she happens to be enjoying her date night.

In an Insta story she shared, she is seen standing while holding the person's hand, clicking the camera. As for the person who happens to be her date, the person is none other than renowned Indian singer Kanika Kapoor. Kanika, too, shared a similar picture portraying the hold hand pose.

Naturally, fans were astonished and taken aback, while Sara and Kanika went goofy with their date night pranks, leading to the pictures of theirs getting viral. While most fans believed the date night person to be current Indian opener, Shubman Gill, they were left heartbroken. Neither Sara nor Gill have made their relationship official, while Tendulkar himself has not commented anything on it yet.