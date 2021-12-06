  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara goes on date night with surprise person, check out the pictures

    First Published Dec 6, 2021, 3:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Sachin Tendulkar is leading a peaceful retired life from cricket. Meanwhile, her daughter Sara lives her life to the fullest, as she goes on a date night with this person.

    Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara goes on date night with surprise person, check out the pictures-ayh

    Legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is retired from cricket. While his son Arjun is preparing to become the next Master Blaster, his daughter Sara lives her own life in her glorious young days. Although she is not associated with any sports, she enjoys life by going on dates, as she has done recently. As per her latest Instagram story, she happens to be enjoying her date night.

    Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara goes on date night with surprise person, check out the pictures-ayh

    In an Insta story she shared, she is seen standing while holding the person's hand, clicking the camera. As for the person who happens to be her date, the person is none other than renowned Indian singer Kanika Kapoor. Kanika, too, shared a similar picture portraying the hold hand pose.

     

    ALSO SEE: From Malaika Arora to Yami Gautam Dhar, Mrunal Thakur - Here are the celebs spotted today

    Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara goes on date night with surprise person, check out the pictures-ayh

    Naturally, fans were astonished and taken aback, while Sara and Kanika went goofy with their date night pranks, leading to the pictures of theirs getting viral. While most fans believed the date night person to be current Indian opener, Shubman Gill, they were left heartbroken. Neither Sara nor Gill have made their relationship official, while Tendulkar himself has not commented anything on it yet.

    Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara goes on date night with surprise person, check out the pictures-ayh

    Nonetheless, Sara has been seen commenting and liking Gill's match performance pictures, while in some instances, she has also been seen using the heart emojis on it. Meanwhile, Gill had recently shared a picture of him wearing a shirt that read, 'Don't fall in love with angels'. It led to fans wondering if he had broken up with Sara.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22 England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test Gabba Australia Here's what skipper Joe Root said

    Ashes 2021-22: England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test? Here's what Joe Root said

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win

    india vs new zealand Former blackcaps coach Mike Hesson urges Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to bite the bullet on elbow surgery

    Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson urges Kane Williamson to 'bite the bullet' on elbow surgery

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland civilians killing: Case of mistaken identity, SIT to complete probe in 30 days, says Amit Shah-dnm

    Nagaland civilians killing: Case of mistaken identity, SIT to complete probe in 30 days, says Amit Shah

    India has 17726 pilots but only 2764 are women: civil aviation minister

    India has 17,726 pilots but only 2,764 are women: Govt

    Wasim Rizvi ex Shia Waqf board chief converts to Hinduism wants to be cremated after death gcw

    Wasim Rizvi, ex-Shia Waqf board chief, converts to Hinduism, wants to be cremated after death

    Ashes 2021-22 England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test Gabba Australia Here's what skipper Joe Root said

    Ashes 2021-22: England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test? Here's what Joe Root said

    Nora Fatehi's OOPS moment caught on camera; video goes viral RCB

    (Watch) Nora Fatehi's OOPS moment caught on camera; video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon