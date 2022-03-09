Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ravindra Jadeja scales summit among all-rounders in ICC Test Rankings

    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    The ICC Test Rankings have been updated. Ravindra Jadeja has reclaimed the top spot among all-rounders.

    The ICC Test Rankings have undergone another update from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ongoing Tests between India-Sri Lanka and Pakistan-Australia have seen some shufflings into the same. Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has risen to the top of the rankings in the same section, thanks to his blazing performance in the opening Test.

    Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 in the first Test against Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Besides, he claimed nine wickets in the match, thus winning the Man of the Match recognition. Jadeja has replaced Windies's Jason Holder as the number one, while it is the second time he has risen to the summit, whereas he has scaled to the 37th from 54th among the batters.

    ALSO READ: ICC PLAYER OF THE MONTH - SHREYAS IYER, MITHALI RAJ AMONG FEBRUARY NOMINEES

    Among other Indian batters, former skipper Virat Kohli has risen a spot to fifth, while skipper Rohit Sharma stays on sixth. Also, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has entered the top-ten, placed at tenth. On the other hand, opener Mayank Agarwal has dropped to 16th place, while Australia's Marnus Labuschagne takes the top spot.

    As for the bowlers, all-rounder and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest-ranked India, at the second spot, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains on the tenth. Meanwhile, seamer Mohammad Shami has dropped a place to the 18th spot. Australian skipper and pacer Pat Cummins rules the pinnacle of the department.

    ALSO READ: MCC frames new laws to come into effect from October 1, including Mankading

    Considering the all-rounders, Axar Patel has dropped a couple of places to 14th, while Shardul Thakur is down to 19th. As for the team rankings, India is placed second, with 116 rating points, while Australia takes the top spot, ahead by three rating points.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity-ayh

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity

    Sunil Gavaskar fails to recognise Shane Warne as greatest spinner; trolled on social media-ayh

    Gavaskar fails to recognise Warne as greatest spinner; trolled on social media

    Shane Warne was a teacher through his commentary - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    Shane Warne was a teacher through his commentary - Ricky Ponting

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India bowled over by Bismah Mahroof daughter after win against Pakistan-ayh

    Women's WC 2022: India bowled over by Bismah's daughter after win against Pakistan

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    Recent Stories

    Radhe Shyam: Will Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film be worth watching? RCB

    Radhe Shyam: Will Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film be worth watching?

    IC 814 deadliest hijacker Mistry Zahoor shot dead in Karachi, Masood Azhar's brother attends funeral-dnm

    IC-814’s deadliest hijacker Mistry Zahoor shot dead in Karachi, Masood Azhar’s brother attends funeral

    ICC Player of the Month: Shreyas Iyer, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma among February nominees-ayh

    ICC Player of the Month: Shreyas Iyer, Mithali Raj among February nominees

    Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to release on March 31 RCB

    Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to release on March 31

    Exclusive Baahubali 3 in the offing? Prabhas has an answer drb

    Exclusive: Baahubali 3 in the offing? Prabhas has an answer

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon