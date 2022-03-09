Ravindra Jadeja scales summit among all-rounders in ICC Test Rankings

The ICC Test Rankings have been updated. Ravindra Jadeja has reclaimed the top spot among all-rounders.

The ICC Test Rankings have undergone another update from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ongoing Tests between India-Sri Lanka and Pakistan-Australia have seen some shufflings into the same. Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has risen to the top of the rankings in the same section, thanks to his blazing performance in the opening Test.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 in the first Test against Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Besides, he claimed nine wickets in the match, thus winning the Man of the Match recognition. Jadeja has replaced Windies's Jason Holder as the number one, while it is the second time he has risen to the summit, whereas he has scaled to the 37th from 54th among the batters. ALSO READ: ICC PLAYER OF THE MONTH - SHREYAS IYER, MITHALI RAJ AMONG FEBRUARY NOMINEES

Among other Indian batters, former skipper Virat Kohli has risen a spot to fifth, while skipper Rohit Sharma stays on sixth. Also, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has entered the top-ten, placed at tenth. On the other hand, opener Mayank Agarwal has dropped to 16th place, while Australia's Marnus Labuschagne takes the top spot.

As for the bowlers, all-rounder and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest-ranked India, at the second spot, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains on the tenth. Meanwhile, seamer Mohammad Shami has dropped a place to the 18th spot. Australian skipper and pacer Pat Cummins rules the pinnacle of the department. ALSO READ: MCC frames new laws to come into effect from October 1, including Mankading