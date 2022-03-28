Ravi Shastri reveals how much money would he have drawn during IPL Auction
The IPL is the richest T20 competition in the world. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has given his take on how much would he have drawn in it as a player.
Image credit: Getty
When it comes to the wealthiest cricketing country in the world, it is India, thanks to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Meanwhile, the richest cricketing tournament in the world happens to be the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 (T20) competition. As a result, players earn massive bucks and are eager to be a part of the luxury, even Ravi Shastri.
Image credit: Getty
Although Shastri's golden days as a player had gotten over nearly three decades ago, he still is fascinated with the IPL. While he can still be a part of it in the management department, he wonders how much money would he have drawn as a player. Well, recently, he was asked the same question by ESPNCricnfo.
Image credit: Getty
Judging himself as a player, Shastri was confident that he would have easily fetched around ₹15 crore. Besides, he also backed himself to be the side's captain. "Comfortably in the 15 crore bracket. Comfortably! And, captain of the side. No question. It's a no-brainer," he told the media house.
Image credit: Getty
As far as Shastri's career is concerned, the all-rounder had a glorious career, while his ODI numbers read 3,108 runs in 128 innings at an average of 29.05, including 18 half-centuries and four tons, with a top score of 109. With the ball, he bagged 129 wickets in 136 at a brilliant economy of 4.22, including a fifer, while his best figure happens to be 5/15. He also had a bright Test career, while following his retirement, he gained popularity as a commentator and was the head coach of Team India for a considerable period.