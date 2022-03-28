Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ravi Shastri reveals how much money would he have drawn during IPL Auction

    First Published Mar 28, 2022, 5:25 PM IST

    The IPL is the richest T20 competition in the world. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has given his take on how much would he have drawn in it as a player.

    Image credit: Getty

    When it comes to the wealthiest cricketing country in the world, it is India, thanks to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Meanwhile, the richest cricketing tournament in the world happens to be the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 (T20) competition. As a result, players earn massive bucks and are eager to be a part of the luxury, even Ravi Shastri.

    Image credit: Getty

    Although Shastri's golden days as a player had gotten over nearly three decades ago, he still is fascinated with the IPL. While he can still be a part of it in the management department, he wonders how much money would he have drawn as a player. Well, recently, he was asked the same question by ESPNCricnfo.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Judging himself as a player, Shastri was confident that he would have easily fetched around ₹15 crore. Besides, he also backed himself to be the side's captain. "Comfortably in the 15 crore bracket. Comfortably! And, captain of the side. No question. It's a no-brainer," he told the media house.

    Image credit: Getty

    As far as Shastri's career is concerned, the all-rounder had a glorious career, while his ODI numbers read 3,108 runs in 128 innings at an average of 29.05, including 18 half-centuries and four tons, with a top score of 109. With the ball, he bagged 129 wickets in 136 at a brilliant economy of 4.22, including a fifer, while his best figure happens to be 5/15. He also had a bright Test career, while following his retirement, he gained popularity as a commentator and was the head coach of Team India for a considerable period.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya delivers power-pact monologue ahead of Gujarat Titans' debut snt

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya delivers power-pact monologue ahead of Gujarat Titans' debut

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Twenty20 T20 format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset - Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022: T20 format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset - RR skipper Samson

    Womens World Cup 2022 We are proud of you says Virat Kohli after Team India's heartbreaking exit snt

    Women's World Cup 2022: We are proud of you, says Virat Kohli after Team India's heartbreaking exit

    IPL 2022: RCB skipper Du Plessis stresses on need to hold on to chances after loss against PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: RCB skipper Du Plessis stresses on need to hold on to chances after loss against PBKS

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction team analysis players to watch probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022: GT vs LSG, Match Prediction - Which team will draw 1st blood?

    Recent Stories

    football Italy's Mancini to remain in charge despite Qatar World Cup 2022 shocker - Report snt

    Italy's Mancini to remain in charge despite Qatar World Cup 2022 shocker - Report

    Maharashtra Human eyes ears others parts found in closed Nashik shop gcw

    Maharashtra: Human eyes, ears, others parts found in closed Nashik shop

    Academy Awards BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance drb

    BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar terms KL Rahul-Quinton de Kock opening pair for Lucknow Super Giants LSG as devastating-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gavaskar terms Rahul-de Kock opening pair for Lucknow as 'devastating'

    Former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna's custody extended till April 11 - ADT

    Former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna's custody extended till April 11

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon