Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pat Cummins becomes first pacer to lead Australia in ODIs

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    Pat Cummins has been appointed the new Australian skipper in ODIs, replacing Aaron Finch, who retired from the format a couple of months back. He is the first pacer to lead the Kangaroos in the format.

    Image credit: Getty

    After months of speculations regarding the Australian captaincy in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), the air has been cleared. Reigning Test skipper Pat Cummins has also been handed the leadership duties for the 50-over format. As a result, he has become the first pacer to lead the Aussies in the format. He will replace Aaron Finch, who retired from the sport a couple of months ago. Cummins would also be the second bowler to lead the Kangaroos in the format after late spin great Shane Warne, who did the same in the 90s. However, his deputy is still to be announced by Cricket Australia (CA), while it is likely to be either Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey or Glenn Maxwell.

    Image credit: Getty

    In contrast, David Warner, who was in strong contention for the captaincy, is yet to be cleared of his lifetime leadership ban by CA. On Cummins' appointment, chief selector George Bailey said, "Pat has done an excellent job since taking on the captaincy of the Test side, and we look forward to him leading the one-day team to the 2023 World Cup in India."

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up'

    Image credit: Getty

    CA would like to announce the vice-captain soon, a year ahead of its preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023. Although Finch was perfect in terms of his leadership calibres for the format, a recent slump in his form forced him to quit the structure, as he continues to lead the side in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

    Image credit: Getty

    However, CA will have to ensure the workload commitments of Cummins, given that he has a tedious role in the Tests, besides continuing to play an integral part as a pacer in the ODIs and T20Is. While he would be representing Australia in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at home, his first task as the ODI skipper would be the three-match series next month at home to England.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up' after shocker against Scotland snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up'

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shami an ideal replacement for Bumrah? Here's what Tendulkar feels snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shami an ideal replacement for Bumrah? Here's what Tendulkar feels

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza reveals secret behind stellar form after win over Ireland snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza reveals secret behind stellar form after win over Ireland

    BCCI AGM: Binny to be elected 36th president but questions remain on ICC chairmanship snt

    BCCI AGM: Binny to be elected 36th president but questions remain on ICC chairmanship

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Mohammed Shami gives bowling lessons to Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of IND-PAK clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shami gives bowling lessons to Shaheen ahead of IND-PAK clash (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize for afterlife noir - adt

    Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize for afterlife noir

    Agency probing wider conspiracy into Rajiv Gandhi's assassination disbanded

    Agency probing wider conspiracy into Rajiv Gandhi's assassination disbanded

    Here when Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will welcome their baby; THIS hospital where Brahmastra star will deliver her baby RBA

    Here's when Alia Bhatt, Ranbir will welcome their baby; THIS hospital where actress will deliver her baby

    Politics within the judiciary is unseen: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on process for appointing judges - adt

    'Politics within the judiciary is unseen...': Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on judicial appointments

    football Karim Benzema wins Ballon dOr 2022 after 44 goals in a season; netizens shower blessings-ayh

    Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or 2022 after 44 goals in a season; netizens shower blessings

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon