Jofra Archer injury timeline: How has it impacted England?

Jofra Archer has been troubled with injuries of late. Consequently, it has affected him and England as well. We look at this injury timeline to date.

Injuries of late have marred English pacer Jofra Archer's career. Starting last year, he has been irregular in the English side due to recurring injuries, while some fresh injuries have derailed his career. As a result, England has also been affected due to the same. In the same light, we look at the timeline of his injuries and how England is suffering.

January 3, 2020: Archer's elbow injury aggravates, ruling him out of the second Test in South Africa. January 29, 2020: The elbow injury forces him to miss out on South Africa Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). February 6, 2020: There was no respite on the elbow injury, as he was forced to pull out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

July 8, 2020: He plays the opening Test against the Windies at home but missed the second after breaching bio-bubble measures. March 21, 2021: After seven months of action, he develops discomfort again during T20Is in India and is ruled out of One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against the side. March 29, 2021: He undergoes surgery to remove a glass from his finger that he sustained while cleaning a fish tank at his home in January 2021.

April 11, 2021: Archer is cleared to return, but no timeframe is set. April 23, 2021: He is forced to pull out of IPL 2021 for RR again. May 5, 2021: He returns to county cricket action for Sussex. May 15, 2021: He develops a sore during a match against Kent.

May 18, 2021: Archer is advised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to undergo another right elbow surgery, ruling him out for ten weeks. May 27, 2021: Archer asserts that he might retire if this surgery does not fix things. August 24, 2021: Archer targets the Windies tour for a comeback.

December 8, 2021: He informs Channel7 that his injury struggle is nearly over. December 11, 2021: He undergoes a second elbow operation. December 21, 2021: He is ruled out of the Windies tour, while doubts cast over him as an all-format player.