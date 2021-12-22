  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jofra Archer injury timeline: How has it impacted England?

    First Published Dec 22, 2021, 11:48 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Jofra Archer has been troubled with injuries of late. Consequently, it has affected him and England as well. We look at this injury timeline to date.

    Jofra Archer injury timeline: How has it impacted England?-ayh

    Injuries of late have marred English pacer Jofra Archer's career. Starting last year, he has been irregular in the English side due to recurring injuries, while some fresh injuries have derailed his career. As a result, England has also been affected due to the same. In the same light, we look at the timeline of his injuries and how England is suffering.

    Jofra Archer injury timeline: How has it impacted England?-ayh

    January 3, 2020: Archer's elbow injury aggravates, ruling him out of the second Test in South Africa.

    January 29, 2020: The elbow injury forces him to miss out on South Africa Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

    February 6, 2020: There was no respite on the elbow injury, as he was forced to pull out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

    ALSO READ: Is Jofra Archer looking to rush his comeback post elbow surgery?

    Jofra Archer injury timeline: How has it impacted England?-ayh

    July 8, 2020: He plays the opening Test against the Windies at home but missed the second after breaching bio-bubble measures.

    March 21, 2021: After seven months of action, he develops discomfort again during T20Is in India and is ruled out of One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against the side.

    March 29, 2021: He undergoes surgery to remove a glass from his finger that he sustained while cleaning a fish tank at his home in January 2021.

    Jofra Archer injury timeline: How has it impacted England?-ayh

    April 11, 2021: Archer is cleared to return, but no timeframe is set.

    April 23, 2021: He is forced to pull out of IPL 2021 for RR again.

    May 5, 2021: He returns to county cricket action for Sussex.

    May 15, 2021: He develops a sore during a match against Kent.

    ALSO READ: Jofra Archer set to undergo elbow surgery, no clarity on IPL 2021 return

    Jofra Archer injury timeline: How has it impacted England?-ayh

    May 18, 2021: Archer is advised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to undergo another right elbow surgery, ruling him out for ten weeks.

    May 27, 2021: Archer asserts that he might retire if this surgery does not fix things.

    August 24, 2021: Archer targets the Windies tour for a comeback.

    Jofra Archer injury timeline: How has it impacted England?-ayh

    December 8, 2021: He informs Channel7 that his injury struggle is nearly over.

    December 11, 2021: He undergoes a second elbow operation.

    December 21, 2021: He is ruled out of the Windies tour, while doubts cast over him as an all-format player.

    ALSO READ: Elbow concern rules out Jofra Archer of New Zealand Tests

    Jofra Archer injury timeline: How has it impacted England?-ayh

    How has England fared during this phase?
    As far as England's performance at this time is concerned, it has played 21 series across formats. While it failed to reach the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 and was ousted in the semis of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, it has won 11 of them and lost seven. Thus overall, England has managed to do well, but it has seemingly cost it the big tournaments.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests due to hip injury-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests due to hip injury

    Somethings cooking: Ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to begin new innings in the kitchen? (WATCH)-ayh

    'Something's cooking': Ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to begin new innings in the kitchen? (WATCH)

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Matches to be played behind closed doors, confirms Cricket South Africa (CSA)-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Matches to be played behind closed doors, confirms Cricket South Africa

    Did Manoj Bajpayee share screen space with New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson? Read details inside drb

    Did Manoj Bajpayee share screen space with New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson? Read details inside

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Mitchell Starc's comeback to Jos Buttler's grit - The Talking points from Day 5-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Mitchell Starc's comeback to Jos Buttler's grit - The Talking points from Day 5

    Recent Stories

    Want to know how parliamentarians behave in Lok Sabha You can watch live via mobile app gcw

    Want to know how parliamentarians behave in Lok Sabha? You can watch live via mobile app

    Government to probe Priyanka Gandhi's claim on children's Instagram hacking

    Government to probe Priyanka Gandhi's claim on children's Instagram hacking

    Is Priyanka Chopra getting divorced from Nick Jonas? Finally, actress replies to such questions RCB

    Is Priyanka Chopra getting divorced from Nick Jonas? Finally, actress replies to such questions

    Railway engineer chops up vintage steam engine for scrap in Bihar's Purnea

    Railway engineer chops up vintage steam engine for scrap in Bihar's Purnea

    Zee Sony merger approved Sony to own 50 dot 86 per cent stake Punit Goenka to remain CEO gcw

    Zee-Sony merger approved; Sony to own 50.86 per cent stake, Punit Goenka to remain CEO

    Recent Videos

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season christmas new year

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season

    Video Icon
    Weight Loss tips Fruits that are just right for your journey diet nutrition

    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Video Icon
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters-ycb

    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon