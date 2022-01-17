  • Facebook
    Is Jasprit Bumrah interested in leading Team India?

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 5:39 PM IST
    Virat Kohli has now stepped aside from leadership roles across formats. The hunt continues for his replacement in Tests. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah could be interested in leading.

    Is Jasprit Bumrah interested in leading Team India?-ayh

    The Indian cricket fraternity continues to talk about Virat Kohli's shocking departure as the Test team captain. It all happened after India's 1-2 Test series loss in South Africa, while the national selectors will be announcing his replacement. Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has expressed his desire to lead Team India.

    Is Jasprit Bumrah interested in leading Team India?-ayh

    Reigning limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma has been tipped to take over the reins from Kohli. He was appointed as the white-ball skipper after Kohli stepped from the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) last year, while the latter was dropped as the skipper from the One-Day Internationals (ODIs). However, since he will be turning 35 by next year, a long-term successor is being hunted for.

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy - Sanjay Manjrekar to Gautam Gambhir, ex-cricketers react

    Is Jasprit Bumrah interested in leading Team India?-ayh

    Speaking ahead of the ODIs in South Africa, Bumrah said that he would not back down if the opportunity came knocking at his door. "If given an opportunity, it will be an honour, and I don't see any player would say no, and I am no different. Be it any leadership group; I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," he wondered, reports PTI.

    Is Jasprit Bumrah interested in leading Team India?-ayh

    Bumrah will be the vice-captain during the SA ODIs, while KL Rahul will be leading the side in Rohit's absence as he recovers from a hamstring niggle. "I look at this situation in the same manner...taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach. And, it will always be my approach going further, keeping any situation in mind," he concluded, besides affirming that the entire team was well-aware of Kohli's decision to step down from the Tests' role.

