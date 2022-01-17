Is Jasprit Bumrah interested in leading Team India?

Virat Kohli has now stepped aside from leadership roles across formats. The hunt continues for his replacement in Tests. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah could be interested in leading.

The Indian cricket fraternity continues to talk about Virat Kohli's shocking departure as the Test team captain. It all happened after India's 1-2 Test series loss in South Africa, while the national selectors will be announcing his replacement. Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has expressed his desire to lead Team India.

Reigning limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma has been tipped to take over the reins from Kohli. He was appointed as the white-ball skipper after Kohli stepped from the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) last year, while the latter was dropped as the skipper from the One-Day Internationals (ODIs). However, since he will be turning 35 by next year, a long-term successor is being hunted for. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy - Sanjay Manjrekar to Gautam Gambhir, ex-cricketers react

Speaking ahead of the ODIs in South Africa, Bumrah said that he would not back down if the opportunity came knocking at his door. "If given an opportunity, it will be an honour, and I don't see any player would say no, and I am no different. Be it any leadership group; I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," he wondered, reports PTI.