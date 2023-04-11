IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis fined 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate, Avesh Khan rebuked for throwing helmet
IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a thrilling victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate, whereas LSG's Avesh Khan was reprimanded for throwing his helmet.
Image credit: PTI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis was fined ₹12 lakh after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). LSG won the match by one wicket off the last ball, and its No. 11 batter Avesh Khan, in excitement, flung his helmet after the completion of the winning run, which also invited a reprimand from the match referee.
"The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday. As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs," a media release stated.
Image credit: PTI
In the case of Madhya Pradesh (MP) speedster Avesh, there was no financial penalty, as a formal warning was deemed enough. "Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction." For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.
(With inputs from PTI)