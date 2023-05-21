Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Has Rinku Singh set his sights on Team India post-KKR success?

    First Published May 21, 2023, 3:32 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Rinku Singh has been Kolkata Knight Riders' game-changers of the season, having rescued the side from the most challenging situations on two instances. While he has been in the fray if Team India selection, he is not brooding over it.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Rinku Singh may have been the solitary talking point for two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season gone horribly wrong. But, the 25-year-old prefers to stay grounded and not think about a Team India push. Having made headlines by hitting fives sixes in a row in their win over defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) earlier this season, Rinku emerged as KKR's top-batter and finisher this season, with former India coach Ravi Shastri picking him to make a late push for India's ICC World Cup squad.

    "Anyone will feel great to have a season like this, but I'm not thinking that far that I will get selected to the Indian team," said Rinku in the post-match media interaction after KKR's one-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. The 25-year-old struck a 33-ball 67 not out, his fourth 50 this season, and nearly pulled off another thrilling win against LSG.

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    Rinku finished with the top run-getter for KKR with 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a 149-plus strike rate. From getting used to the chants of 'Rinku, Rinku' in the packed Eden Gardens galleries to receiving adulation from all quarters, his life has changed for good in the span of just two months.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    But Rinku prefers to return to the drawing board and follow the same routine. "I will just continue my same routine -- practice and gym -- after returning home. Names will keep on coming. I will do my job. Everyone at home is delighted. Last year people came to know about me for my cameos. But after hitting those five sixes, I'm getting a lot of respect. Many people now know me. I'm happy, but not overjoyed, after all, we couldn't make it," the UP cricketer said.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Last-ball thriller sends LSG to playoff against KKR, supporters exhilarated

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    Needing to hit three sixes from the last three deliveries to win against LSG, it was a GT-like situation. "I was completely relaxed and thought we would see whatever happens. Yes, the thoughts of hitting five sixes in a row [against GT] did come to my mind. I just missed one ball [to hit a six], and it turned out to be a four," he lamented.

    (With inputs from PTI)

