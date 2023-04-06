Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 'Had a bit of unfinished business' - LSG's Mark Wood recalls his unimpressive debut 5 seasons back

    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    IPL 2023 has witnessed some fierce bowling from Mark Wood, who debuted in the competition in 2018 with Chennai Super Kings, where he had been unimpressive. He has attested that he has some unfinished business in this event.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    England and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mark Wood wants to prove that he is among the best in the business in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after his disappointing debut in the cash-rich Twenty20 (T20) league five years ago. Wood bowled four wicketless overs for former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), conceding 49 runs in 2018 in his only IPL match before this season. He is now looking for redemption, having taken eight wickets in LSG's first two matches.

    "I felt like I had a bit of unfinished business in terms of trying to come here and prove myself on a big stage. I've played for England in World Cup finals [50-over and T20 both], but I hadn't cracked in IPL. So this time, I'm trying to prove that I can be in the mix in IPL with the best players. [I will] try to prove a point, that I'm up to this standard," Wood said ahead of LSG's match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday.

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    Wood took 5/14 against Delhi Capitals (DC) and 3/49 in Monday night's defeat to CSK. "I don't think I was prepared for CSK then. I played one match, and I got smashed. I had just come off a Test match tour [in New Zealand] and hadn't prepared well. That was my fault. I went into that game a bit underprepared and didn't do myself justice," Wood said about his first IPL experience in 2018.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    Wood was signed by LSG for ₹7.5 crore in the 2022 auction and was then retained for 2023. He missed the last season of IPL due to an elbow injury which also ruled him out of England's home international summer. "I'm here this year, trying my best to contribute to Lucknow and repay the faith they've shown in me, sticking by me and picking me again. So far, I've loved it. KL Rahul has been brilliant with me. The management has been excellent, keeping my role clear, what they expect," said the 33-year-old.

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    Wood said he has been using the experience of captain KL Rahul to good effect. "He's someone from India. He knows the pitches well, [and] he's a vastly experienced player in these conditions. So, [I will] use him and my knowledge to devise the best plan on the field for these wickets. It's great to get the wickets. That's what my role would be, coming to LSG."

    article_image5

    Image credit: PTI

    Woods said he could bowl faster than in the last two matches. "The ones I've seen on TV, I've been around that 140-143 [kmph] mark, which has been a bit disappointing," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

