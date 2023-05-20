IPL 2023: Despite tipping Shaw for international success, Watson decodes his reasons for DC struggles

IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw is one of the finest young Indian openers. While Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson has tipped him for international success, he has also reasoned his struggles with the side this season.

Image credit: PTI

With the incredible talent that young opener Prithvi Shaw possesses, he should be dominating international cricket, feels assistant coach Shane Watson, who added that the opener's abject failure has been the biggest letdown for Delhi Capitals (DC) this Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Ahead of this edition's IPL, head coach Ricky Pointing had said this would be Shaw's breakthrough season. However, the prodigiously talented opener has failed miserably and was dropped after playing six games adding to Delhi's batting woes. "One of the most disappointing parts for DC this season was Prithvi Shaw. He's one of the most beautiful batters to watch and take down the best bowling with the skills that he's got," Watson told reporters on the eve of DC's match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE "And knowing that we gave him a big stretch to find his feet. We also knew he has been a little bit inconsistent as well in the past few years," added Watson. Delhi's inconsistent batting unit afforded the 23-year-old another chance and Shaw made a stunning comeback with his maiden fifty of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this week. "But, missing out on a few games he centralised and focussed him on what direction he wants to go. Because he's so incredibly skilled with the bat in hand he needs to bring every part of the game together. He should be dominating international cricket. But sometimes, it takes people some time to navigate how they can do that consistently. He certainly had an extra bit of fire in his belly the other day," Watson maintained. ALSO READ: IPL 2023, DC vs CSK - Chennai aims at playoff qualification, Delhi looks to finish season on a high

Image credit: PTI

The Kotla pitch doesn't suit our batting attack

Watson feels that the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium doesn't suit the Capitals' batting line-up. "The pitches here in Delhi haven't been great. They are probably great if you have a different type of set-up to the team... if you have a lot of Indian top-order batters. But, that's not the make-up of our team," he explained. After posting their first 200-plus score of the season in Dharamsala earlier this week, skipper David Warner had said that the Delhi batters are struggling to figure out the best total at the slow and inconsistent pitches at home. "As we saw when we can play in good, traditional cricket wicket, true surface, the ball doesn't really turn a lot but is going through nicely we saw what can happen with our overseas players, Prithvi that's our strength," Watson said. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Jaiswal and Padikkal show keeps RR in playoffs race; netizens upset as PBKS knocked out "But, we come here to Delhi unfortunately with the amount of cricket being played on this wicket block, it's very dry and doesn't have much grass, which exposes the set-up of our batting at the moment. Hopefully, the conditions will be a bit more suitable for our team," he added.

Image credit: PTI