IPL 2023: Despite poor form, Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead ICC T20 batter rankings

IPL 2023 has seen a poor run of form from Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, managing just 16 in three fixtures so far. However, he continues to lead the batting chart in the ICC T20 Rankings.

He might be going through a lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), but Suryakumar Yadav continued to top the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings released on Wednesday. Suryakumar is leading the chart with 906 rating points ahead of the Pakistan duo of Mohammed Rizwan (811 points) and skipper Babar Azam (755), South Africa's Aiden Markram (748) and Devon Conway of New Zealand (745). Virat Kohli remained static at the 15th spot. Suryakumar is not having the best IPL, registering scores of 15, one and duck in former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians' (MI's) first three ties. Babar, who moved up to third, will get a further opportunity to make gains on Suryakumar when Pakistan commence their five-game Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand on Saturday. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

A host of New Zealand and Sri Lanka stars who did feature in the recently-completed T20I series were rewarded for their performances, with young spinner Maheesh Theekshana the biggest eye-catcher as the 22-year-old rose to a career-high rating and equal fifth-place on the rankings for bowlers. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is leading the T20 bowlers chart ahead of compatriot Fazalhaq Farooqi, Australian Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka.

Unfortunately, no Indians are in the top 10 bowlers list. There was also some movement in the Test rankings following Bangladesh's victory over Ireland in Mirpur. The experienced right-handed batter Mushfiqur Rahim moved up five places to 17th on the Test batters' chart after scores of 126 and 51 not out, while the spin duo of Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan were rewarded in the list for bowlers. ALSO READ: IPL: Mystery Spinners - Rare Breed of Wizards!

