    IPL 2022: RCB's Hasaranga reveals story behind Neymar-like celebration

    First Published Mar 31, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

    RCB beat the Shreyas Iyer-led side by 3 wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, in which the Sri Lankan clinched a four-wicket haul.

    Image Credit: Hasaranga Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    After the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga revealed the real reason behind his unique celebration in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

    Also read IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Slow yet steady as Bangalore edges Kolkata by 3 wickets; social media responds

    Image Credit: Getty Images (For Representation Purpose)

    RCB beat the Shreyas Iyer-led side by 3 wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, in which the Sri Lankan clinched a four-wicket haul. Hasaranga's magical spell restricted KKR to 128 before useful lower-order contributions from RCB batters took them over the line in a final-over thriller.

    Image Credit: Hasaranga Instagram

    Following this win, Hasaranga, who was adjudged ‘Man of the Match’, expressed joy and admitted that it was tough to bowl because of the due factor. "Crucial situation, I got only four (runs) and got out. I am really happy. Especially with the dew, it is very hard to bowl," he said in the post-match presentation.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Sri Lankan international then revealed that his celebration is inspired by Paris Saint-Germain FC superstar Neymar Jr. "My favourite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do. When I go play, I don’t take any pressure. That’s why I feel I got success," Hasaranga said.

    Image Credit: RR and RCB Instagram

    RCB will next take on Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 132-7 (Sherfane Rutherford 28, Shahbaz Ahmed 27; Tim Southee 3-20) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 128 (Andre Russell 25, Umesh Yadav 18; Wanindu Hasaranga 4-20) by 3 wickets.

