IPL 2022: RCB's Hasaranga reveals story behind Neymar-like celebration

Image Credit: Hasaranga Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

After the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga revealed the real reason behind his unique celebration in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. Also read IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Slow yet steady as Bangalore edges Kolkata by 3 wickets; social media responds

Image Credit: Getty Images (For Representation Purpose)

RCB beat the Shreyas Iyer-led side by 3 wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, in which the Sri Lankan clinched a four-wicket haul. Hasaranga's magical spell restricted KKR to 128 before useful lower-order contributions from RCB batters took them over the line in a final-over thriller.

Image Credit: Hasaranga Instagram

Following this win, Hasaranga, who was adjudged ‘Man of the Match’, expressed joy and admitted that it was tough to bowl because of the due factor. "Crucial situation, I got only four (runs) and got out. I am really happy. Especially with the dew, it is very hard to bowl," he said in the post-match presentation.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Sri Lankan international then revealed that his celebration is inspired by Paris Saint-Germain FC superstar Neymar Jr. "My favourite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do. When I go play, I don’t take any pressure. That’s why I feel I got success," Hasaranga said.

Image Credit: RR and RCB Instagram