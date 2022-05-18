IPL 2022: De Kock, KL Rahul's historic opening stand: Records scripted by LSG stars

LSG's Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 210-run opening stand against KKR in IPL 2022; here's a look at records set by the two stars:

Image Credit: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Quinton de Kock and captain KL Rahul posted the highest opening partnership in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an unbeaten 210-run stand against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. While the South African smashed 140 not out off 70 balls, the Lucknow skipper scored a solid fifty (68 not out off 51) to post a massive total against Kolkata in the 66th match of the IPL 2022. Here's a look at the records set by the duo: Also read: Twitter explodes after LSG's KL Rahul, De Kock smash biggest opening stand in IPL history

Image Credit: PTI (L); SRH Instagram (R)

LSG's Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul went past Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow and David Warner's 185-run stand, set against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019. It was the first time in tournament history when a team batted 20 overs and didn’t lose a wicket. Highest opening partnership in the IPL: 210* - Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul vs KKR in 2022

185 - Jonny Bairstow and David Warner vs RCB in 2019

184* - Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn vs GL in 2017

183 - Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul vs RR in 2020

182 - Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad vs SRH in 2022

Image Credit: PTI

De Kock slammed his second IPL century to register the third-highest score in tournament history - 140 not out. The southpaw got a life when he was 12 as debutant Abhijeet Tomar dropped his catch at the third-man but after that, it was no stopping for the former Proteas captain. Highest individual score in IPL history: Chris Gayle - 175* vs PWI in 2013

Brendon McCullum - 158* vs RCB in 2008

Quinton De Kock - 140* vs KKR in 2022

AB de Villiers - 133* vs MI in 2015

KL Rahul - 132* vs RCB in 2020

Image Credit: PTI

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul's opening stand in LSG's clash against KKR was also the third-highest partnership for any wicket in IPL's rich history. The top 2 spots belonged to star duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Highest partnerships for any wicket in IPL: 229 - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers vs GL in 2016

215* - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers vs MI in 2015

210* - Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul vs KKR in 2022

Image Credit: PTI

It was a forgettable night for KKR bowlers as none of them managed to pose any threat to the LSG opening duo as they registered the highest stand for any wicket against the two-time IPL champions. Highest partnerships for any wicket against KKR: 210* - Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul: 1st wicket in 2022

167* - Rohit Sharma and Herschelle Gibbs: 2nd wicket in 2012

139 - David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan 1st wicket in 2017

Image Credit: PTI