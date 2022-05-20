IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more, as Rajasthan eyes playoffs berth

Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Friday. As RR looks to seal its playoffs berth, we predict the best Fantasy XI, along with the probables and more.

Image credit: BCCI

Match 68 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will happen between former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The match will be of grave importance to RR, as it looks to guarantee its playoffs berth with a win here, while a loss could make the situation dicey for the side. On the other hand, CSK has already been knocked out of the race and will look to spoil the party for RR, as here, we predict the ideal Fantasy XI, along with the probable XI and present other match details.

Image credit: PTI

Batters - Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal

Gaikwad will be explosive as an opener, along with Padikkal firing either at top-order or middle, while Hetmyer and Dube ought to be effective in the middle. LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RR vs CSK (Match 68)

Image credit: PTI

Wicketkeepers - Jos Buttler (c) and Sanju Samson

Buttler is a no-brainer here for his trustworthy combustible form, making him the skipper, while Samson has been reliable at the top.

Image credit: PTI

All-rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin and Moeen Ali

Ashwin has been consistent with his impactful off-spins and can bat if needed, while Moeen has averagely contributed across departments. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Choudhary

Chahal has been deadly with his leg-spins, making him a no-brainer and Buttler's deputy, while Krishna and Choudhary have consistently delivered with their pace of late, making them highly likely to fire in this tie.

Image credit: BCCI

Probable XI

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana and Mukesh Choudhary. ALSO SEE: IPL 2022 - Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready

Image credit: BCCI