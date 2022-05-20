Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more, as Rajasthan eyes playoffs berth

    First Published May 20, 2022, 5:41 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Friday. As RR looks to seal its playoffs berth, we predict the best Fantasy XI, along with the probables and more.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Match 68 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will happen between former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The match will be of grave importance to RR, as it looks to guarantee its playoffs berth with a win here, while a loss could make the situation dicey for the side. On the other hand, CSK has already been knocked out of the race and will look to spoil the party for RR, as here, we predict the ideal Fantasy XI, along with the probable XI and present other match details.

    Image credit: PTI

    Batters - Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal
    Gaikwad will be explosive as an opener, along with Padikkal firing either at top-order or middle, while Hetmyer and Dube ought to be effective in the middle.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RR vs CSK (Match 68)

    Image credit: PTI

    Wicketkeepers - Jos Buttler (c) and Sanju Samson
    Buttler is a no-brainer here for his trustworthy combustible form, making him the skipper, while Samson has been reliable at the top.

    Image credit: PTI

    All-rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin and Moeen Ali
    Ashwin has been consistent with his impactful off-spins and can bat if needed, while Moeen has averagely contributed across departments.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Choudhary
    Chahal has been deadly with his leg-spins, making him a no-brainer and Buttler's deputy, while Krishna and Choudhary have consistently delivered with their pace of late, making them highly likely to fire in this tie.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Probable XI
    RR:     Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy.
    CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana and Mukesh Choudhary.

    ALSO SEE: IPL 2022 - Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready

    Image credit: BCCI

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 20, 2022 (Friday)
    Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Chasing team to win

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Netizens hail Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore topples Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Netizens hail Virat Kohli as Bangalore topples Gujarat by 8 wickets

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli - When to take a break is something that I need to take a call on-ayh

    Virat Kohli - 'When to take a break is something that I need to take a call on'

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Royal Challengers Bangalore-Gujarat Titans Fantasy Prediction Tips probable Playing XI where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Father didn't eat for 2-3 days - KKR kolkata knight riders Rinku Singh on his injury layoff-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Father didn't eat for 2-3 days' - KKR's Rinku Singh on his injury layoff

    Recent Stories

    3 quick easy beverages to keep yourself hydrated during summer gcw

    3 quick, easy beverages to keep yourself hydrated during summer

    Bhojpuri star Shilpi Raj MMS video controversy: Know her net worth, salary, family, boyfriend and more RBA

    Bhojpuri star Shilpi Raj MMS video controversy: Know her net worth, salary, family, boyfriend and more

    Gyanvapi Mosque case Supreme Court transfers hearing to Varanasi district judge gcw

    Gyanvapi Mosque case: Supreme Court transfers hearing to Varanasi district judge

    Uttarakhand state govt reduces time for offline registration to a week of Char Dham Yatra - adt

    Uttarakhand state govt reduces time for offline registration to a week of Char Dham Yatra

    Coingabbar.com- India's first Crypto marketplace and Research portal launched along with GCI -20 Crypto Index-vpn

    Coingabbar.com- India’s first Crypto marketplace and Research portal launched along with GCI -20 Crypto Index

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon