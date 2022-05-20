IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready

Hardik Pandya has gone a commendable job leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 playoffs. Meanwhile, his wife Natasa Stankovic has cheered at the venues, and here's how she gets match-ready.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a remarkable transformation into a skipper. He has done a commendable job, leading new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, as the side is into the playoffs, all set to play the Qualifier 1. In the meantime, his Serbian Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, has also entertained all her fans throughout IPL 2022 by cheering for him and GT from the venue's stands. On the same note, she has shared a video on how she gets match-ready before every game. Let's take a look at it below.

In Natasa's recent video, she is seen wearing a black half-belly top and a pant of the same colour as she dances before putting on her earrings and necklaces. After this, she dons a stylish handbag of the same colour and puts on sunglasses of the same shade before heading to the stadium. She captioned the video post, "✨ #GRWM".

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

It is not the first such video Natasa has shared during IPL 2022. Earlier, she had shared another similar clip, where she was wearing a white dress and wearing earrings of the same shade. Also, in another video, she revelled in a pink top and jeans and wore earrings of similar hues before her son Agastya crashed the video.

Besides her dressing up for every matchday occasion, Natasa also has an excellent time out in the hotel, especially in the swimming pool. In a video shared last month, she is seen emerging from the waters of the poo, wearing a maroon swimsuit, looking stunning in the same. Pandya commented on the post using heart and fire emojis, implying she was setting the pool on fire.