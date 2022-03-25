IPL 2022: Virat Kohli to Faf du Plessis - 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore players to watch

IPL 2022 gives a fresh chance to Royal Challengers Bangalore to win its maiden title. Ahead of the 15th season, we look at the five players who can make an impact.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is the 15th season and the 15th chance for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to win its maiden title. As it desperately looks to end its title drought this term, it will have to do it with a new skipper, with Virat Kohli stepping down from the role. Nonetheless, we present the five players who could help RCB win its chaste title.

Virat Kohli

The former skipper is now done and dusted with his leadership duties. As he prepares to as a batter for the side for the first time in eight years, he will be relieved and can bat freely. However, judging by his unstable form, he desperately needs some runs for him and his side to stand a chance to hand RCB its first-ever title. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Faf du Plessis

The opener is the new joinee in the side and has taken over the captaincy reigns from Kohli. Having led South Africa before, he is capable of leading the side. At the same time, his batting is a sensation, as was evident during his last stint with defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He is likely to open alongside Kohli. Thus, he will have the eyeballs upon him for a flying start.

Glenn Maxwell

The all-rounder has been on a roll across departments in the past couple of seasons. He has heavily contributed with the bat and his spin bowling, making him a valuable asset for the side. However, fans will be looking forward to his firework with his willow, as he is known for being an explosive batter. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - WHERE WILL VIRAT KOHLI BAT FOR RCB? HERE IS RAVI SHASTRI'S TAKE

Harshal Patel

The bowling all-rounder nailed it with his pace bowling, finishing as RCB's highest wicket-taker last season. He has been retained by the franchise and remains in a good flow. He is likely to dominate with the ball while he matures in the department. With the bat, he can be decent, if required.

