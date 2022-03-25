IPL 2022: Virat Kohli to Faf du Plessis - 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore players to watch
IPL 2022 gives a fresh chance to Royal Challengers Bangalore to win its maiden title. Ahead of the 15th season, we look at the five players who can make an impact.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is the 15th season and the 15th chance for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to win its maiden title. As it desperately looks to end its title drought this term, it will have to do it with a new skipper, with Virat Kohli stepping down from the role. Nonetheless, we present the five players who could help RCB win its chaste title.
Virat Kohli
The former skipper is now done and dusted with his leadership duties. As he prepares to as a batter for the side for the first time in eight years, he will be relieved and can bat freely. However, judging by his unstable form, he desperately needs some runs for him and his side to stand a chance to hand RCB its first-ever title.
Faf du Plessis
The opener is the new joinee in the side and has taken over the captaincy reigns from Kohli. Having led South Africa before, he is capable of leading the side. At the same time, his batting is a sensation, as was evident during his last stint with defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He is likely to open alongside Kohli. Thus, he will have the eyeballs upon him for a flying start.
Glenn Maxwell
The all-rounder has been on a roll across departments in the past couple of seasons. He has heavily contributed with the bat and his spin bowling, making him a valuable asset for the side. However, fans will be looking forward to his firework with his willow, as he is known for being an explosive batter.
Harshal Patel
The bowling all-rounder nailed it with his pace bowling, finishing as RCB's highest wicket-taker last season. He has been retained by the franchise and remains in a good flow. He is likely to dominate with the ball while he matures in the department. With the bat, he can be decent, if required.
Wanindu Hasaranga
The Sri Lankan all-rounder raised eyebrows after he was roped by for a whopping ₹10.75 crore. However, given his recent form and performance in the shortest format, it could be justified. Although he could play just a couple of matches for the side in IPL 2021, his T20 figures are impressive, having scored 1,005 runs in 69 innings at an average of 17.94 and a strike rate of 136.73, including three 50s and a top score of 74. However, he has impressed with the ball, claiming 115 in 80 at an economy of 15.72, including a four-for and a fifer. His best figure is 5/26.