  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 to being from March 26, final to be played on May 29

    First Published Feb 24, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    IPL 2022 is set to begin on March 26, and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed. The matches will be played in Mumbai and Pune.

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will start on March 26. IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed the same to PTI, while the final will be played on May 29. The tournament will be limited to Mumbai and Pune and will be played across four venues, three in Mumbai and one in Pune.

    As per the report, 74 matches will be played, thanks to a couple of new teams, Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). In Mumbai, the matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, while the MCA Stadium in Pune will be the fourth. As for the final, it is likely to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    ALSO READ: Why Virat Kohli stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper?

    Meanwhile, sources have also confirmed that about 40% of spectators could be allowed inside the venues. While that's how things would start, given the COVID circumstances, it may be increased or decreased. It has also been suggested that if things go fine throughout the tournament, a capacity crowd can be expected towards the business end of the competition.

    India had missed out on hosting regular IPL matches for the past couple of seasons after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The logistical challenges, followed by the strict guidelines by the Indian government, made it difficult to conduct the tournament in the country. Also, with the health safety of players being the top priority, the BCCI thought twice about hosting it in India.

    ALSO READ: Why cricketers prefer IPL over any other T20 league?

    While IPL 2020 was held entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the BCCI had adopted the caravan-style travel system for IPL 2021 to conduct the matches in phases from one city to another. However, halfway through the tournament, around four-five teams' bubble was breached, leading to the competition being halted mid-way. Six months later, it was again shifted to the UAE, where it was completed.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I toss report: Lanka opts to field, Ruturaj Gaikwad out with wrist injury-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Lanka opts to field, Gaikwad out with wrist injury

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his morphed pictures for casino ads-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his ‘morphed’ pictures for casino ads

    Pakistan Super League, PSL 2022: Haris Rauf reprimanded for slapping Kamran Ghulam - Reports-ayh

    PSL 2022: Haris Rauf reprimanded for slapping Kamran Ghulam - Reports

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, weather, pitch, head to head, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: India eyes first blood against an unnerved Sri Lanka

    Recent Stories

    Stop Putin, Stop War: Global prayers and protests for Ukraine after Russian invasion (PHOTOS)

    Stop Putin, Stop War: Global prayers and protests for Ukraine (PHOTOS)

    Russia announces its military destroyed more than 70 Ukrainian military targets gcw

    Russia announces its military destroyed more than 70 Ukrainian military targets

    MEA teams head to land borders of Ukraine to evacuate Indians

    ALERT: MEA teams head to land borders of Ukraine to evacuate Indians

    Russia Ukraine war How hike in crude oil price will impact India, and common man

    Russia-Ukraine war: How hike in crude oil price will impact India, and common man

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react

    Recent Videos

    Russia invades Ukraine Why Vladimir Putin blueprint reminds of Adolf Hitler strategy World War 2

    Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy

    Video Icon
    Indian students send SOS from Ukraine says no food in markets no money in ATMs gcw

    'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon