Why cricketers prefer IPL over any other T20 league?

Indian Premier League is the most popular T20 league in the world. But what makes cricketers choose IPL over other T20 global tournaments? Let's compare their salaries to analyse.

When it comes to domestic Twenty20 (T20) leagues globally, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the first and ultimate name that strikes one's mind. Even though the IPL instantly became the most popular T20 league globally on its inception in 2008, the tournament has grown and evolved over the years. And one of the primary reasons is that it exceeds all other T20 competitions globally with its financial remuneration.

Notably, the IPL is governed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which happens to be the financial powerhouse in the world of cricket. Thus, barely any other cricketing nation and its domestic T20 league can keep up with the stature of India, BCCI or the IPL. With the franchises ready to shell out almost Rs 90 crore per season on their squads, no other cricketing nation can afford to pay the whopping salaries as players in the IPL receive.

How much more does IPL pay than others?

As per calculations, the IPL definitely pays more than 100% of what the players earn in other domestic T20 tournaments. At times, it even goes on to 200% and or even more, clearly explaining that IPL is the undisputed giant when paying its players.

Comparing IPL's pay to other top sporting tournaments, a Global Sports Salaries Survey in 2018 indicated that an IPL player earns Rs 2.78 crore per match on average. On the other hand, USA's National Football League (NFL) pays Rs 1.40 crore over 16 games, whereas in the English Premier League (EPL), footballers are paid Rs 79 lakh per match across 38 games. However, since English football has around 60 games per season, the players' earnings are more overall.

During IPL's 11th season, there was a 19% growth in its valuation ($6.3 billion), while its current value happens to be around $4.7 billion, which has taken a hit during the pandemic. Nonetheless, it is exceptionally more than the other T20 or sporting leagues globally, thanks to the BCCI, while the Indian board itself is worth Rs 18,011.84 crore.

To give a better idea of how IPL eclipses all other T20 leagues globally, we compare the salaries of some of the players who also participate in other T20 competitions around the world.

D'Arcy Short

The Australian all-rounder plays for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he fetches around Rs 2 crore and is the highest-earning player in the tournament. However, the only time he played in the IPL, he fetched Rs 4 crore from Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Rashid Khan

The Afghan leg-spinner is one of the top spinners in world cricket and draws big bucks in most T20 leagues. Playing for Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Lahore Qalandars, he earns between Rs 97 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore, making him the most expensive player in that league. In Caribbean Premier League (CPL), he made over Rs 83 lakh playing for Barbados Royals. In BBL, he earns Rs 14.7 crore from the Adelaide Strikers. In IPL, his price skyrockets to Rs 15 crore.

Faf du Plessis

The South African opener actively takes part in T20 leagues across the globe. Playing for Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League (CPL), he draws between Rs 93 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore. In PSL, he usually earns between Rs 97 lakh to Rs 2 crore. However, in IPL, he currently gets Rs 7 crore.

Mohammad Nabi

He is a top Afghan all-rounder who is also active in T20 tournaments. Playing for Karachi Kings, he bags Rs 44 lakh, while in CPL, he last earned Rs 97 lakh. However, in IPL, he has been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders and is being paid Rs 1 crore.

Chris Gayle

The explosive Jamaican opener who proclaims to be the 'Universe Boss' has made a name for himself through most domestic T20 competitions. Being a top draw in the format, he has drawn big bucks from all. However, it is IPL that has given him the most. In the BPL, he earns over Rs 74 lakh, while in CPL, he usually draws Rs 1.19 crore. As for IPL, his last drawn salary was Rs 2 crore for Punjab Kings (PBKS), whereas his highest pay to date in the tournament happens to be Rs 8.4 crore.

Below are some of the top players who play in domestic T20 leagues other than the IPL. Here, we are analysing their fee based on the different competitions, and evidently, it is proved that their fees in the tournaments outside IPL are no match for the BCCI-run competition.

Why does IPL pay so huge?

Now, one question appears in almost everybody's mind -- Where is all this money coming from to the franchises and the BCCI? Well, for the franchises, the IPL teams happen to be the owners' side business. There are some other outlets and forms of business where they generate the money from, which they, in return, invest in shaping up their IPL franchise.

Besides, the franchises also draw sponsors, along with the match tickets and merchandise sales, which adds to their values. Also, some of the revenue comes from the central revenue system of the BCCI, part of the IPL pay structure.

As for the central gain, most of the income is generated from the media rights, currently owned by Star Sports for a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore.

Besides, a significant share of the earnings also comes from the IPL title sponsor, which is currently worth Rs 670 crore from the Tata Group, along with Paytm, which sponsors BCCI for Rs 326.80 crore. Similarly, a small portion of the remuneration is generated from the hospitality sector.

In another interesting observation, the eight franchises had to pay the team bid amount in instalments for ten years, while from the 11th year, they are also entitled to a share of the central revenue.

Conclusion

Therefore, as evident by the analysis above, the IPL clearly pays a lot more to the players than any other domestic T20 league in the world. Also, the amount it generates overall is unparalleled, with the sponsors intending to invest even more in the coming years. The monetary investment is far more significant in Indian cricket than in others.

Unlike their Indian counterparts, the overseas players are free to participate in other domestic T20 competitions. Yet, none of the other tournaments outside IPL can realistically afford to pay the players more than the IPL. Thus, whether the players are capped or uncapped, they would undoubtedly choose IPL over any other T20 league for a season or long-term. The bottom line is where there is money, there is absolutely honey.