IPL 2022: Gavaskar terms Rahul-de Kock opening pair for Lucknow as 'devastating'

KL Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, while he is expected to open alongside Quinton de Kock. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar has rated the opening pair as 'devastating'.

Image credit: BCCI

Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul is with a new team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He will be leading the latest franchise in the lucrative tournament, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He is expected to open alongside South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, while legendary former Indian Little Master Sunil Gavaskar has rated the pair as 'devastating'.

Image credit: BCCI

Rahul played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the last four seasons, besides leading the side in the past couple of seasons, with no success. However, he has been in tremendous form with the bat and is expected to fire alongside de Kock. The South African played the previous three seasons with record former five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and was deadly for them in the last two editions. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: BCCI

Giving his verdict on the duo, Gavaskar told Star Sports, "The best part about Quinton de Kock is that he also has captaincy experience. He has been a captain of South Africa and knows all game formats. He knows what team building is all about because we are now talking about a different team. He will be very keen to contribute to the team-building process. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock's right hand and the left-hand combination makes a devastating opening pair, and they can get the team off to a flying start."

Image credit: Getty