    IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden make early-bird playoffs contender picks

    First Published Mar 27, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    The IPL 2022 is underway, with just a game completed. However, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden have made early bird picks for the playoffs contenders.

    Image credit: Getty

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is gotten bigger and better with the introduction of a couple of new teams. The opening game was played on Saturday, with four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) losing to two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, IPL commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden have made their early bird picks for the possible contenders for the playoffs.

    Image credit: BCCI

    It is to be noted that Ravindra Jadeja is now leading CSK after MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy before the start of the season. On the other hand, KKR is being led by Shreyas Iyer, taking over the reins from Eoin Morgan, who led the side into the final in IPL 2021. Meanwhile, both teams are playoffs favourites for Gavaskar and Hayden.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Of course, Mumbai Indians, I think Delhi Capitals too. The way they have progressed in the last couple of years is impressive, so Delhi Capitals are the second team. Then, I think it could be Kolkata Knight Riders because they are an excellent team. And, I am hoping for Jaddu's sake that Chennai Super Kings could be the fourth team," Gavaskar communicated to IPL 2022's official broadcaster, Star Sports.

    Image credit: BCCI

    On the other hand, Hayden stated, "CSK will be the first team I wish to see in the top four. I am going to leave Mumbai Indians out of that. I'll have Delhi across in the list and then Kolkata. And then, like last year, I think RCB has a perfect side. So, these are my top four picks."

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - VIRAT KOHLI TERMS ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE FANS AS '12TH MAN ARMY'

    Image credit: Getty

    CSK was the favourite to start its title defence against KKR with a win. However, Jadeja could not see the side through despite Dhoni's brilliant unbeaten 50, while there is nothing to panic about, as it is still early days. As for KKR, Iyer surprised all with a fine outing against CSK, proving that he means business right away.

