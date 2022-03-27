IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore fans as '12TH Man Army'

Virat Kohli again gets to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 in front of his Indian fans. Meanwhile, he has spoken about what the fans mean to him.

It will be a different but not unfamiliar territory for Virat Kohli during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). While he will be playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) again, he will not be leading the side for the first time in eight years. Meanwhile, he will be playing in RCB colours in front of the Indian fans for the first time since IPL 2019.

Speaking of fans, the RCB fans have always been unique to Kohli. Although he will be missing the cheer of his home fans in Bengaluru, since the IPL 2022 matches are being played in Mumbai and Pune, he is happy that the fans are back at the venues. On the same note, he has referred to the RCB fans as the '12th Man Army'.

Kohli said on RCB Bold Diaries, "I'm very excited, and I'm extremely grateful. I've understood the impact and contribution of people who come to stadiums in my career. Because as much as you feel sometimes, 'man! We're getting booed. We're getting a little stick of the crowd' and 'maarna hai century [score a century]'. And sometimes, you get angry as a player, honestly."

"They believe in me; they're expecting something from me. So, I'm very grateful to them, first of all. And second of all, I'm delighted they're back in the stands. Hopefully, we'll get more and more of them. For me, sport is about the atmosphere, the tension, the people watching, the people competing," he added.

Kohli is recently coming off a match in Bengaluru, which happened to be the second day-night Test against Sri Lanka, played at RCB's home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The fans were allowed at the venue in a 100% capacity, and Kohli was thrilled by the support he received. He recalled that fans kept cheering 'RCB-RCB' despite being a match involving India.

"They were yelling AB [de Villiers'] name, and they were yelling my name and RCB and all that stuff. It was just amazing. I feel so grateful to have been a part of a franchise for so long. That's what you play for, eventually. Yes, we all love to play for titles and all that. But, you know, these moments of pure love and connection with the fans," he concluded.