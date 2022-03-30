IPL 2022: SRH vs RR: Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson fined over for slow over-rate

SunRisers Hyderabad suffered a heavy 61-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Match 5. Meanwhile, SRH skipper Kane Williamson was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Image credit: BCCI

It was an embarrassing opening outing for former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Playing against fellow former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, SRH suffered a massive 61-run defeat. Meanwhile, adding to the insult, SRH skipper Kane Williamson was sanctioned by the IPL for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Image credit: BCCI

Image credit: BCCI