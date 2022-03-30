IPL 2022: SRH vs RR: Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson fined over for slow over-rate
SunRisers Hyderabad suffered a heavy 61-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Match 5. Meanwhile, SRH skipper Kane Williamson was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.
Image credit: BCCI
It was an embarrassing opening outing for former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Playing against fellow former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, SRH suffered a massive 61-run defeat. Meanwhile, adding to the insult, SRH skipper Kane Williamson was sanctioned by the IPL for maintaining a slow over-rate.
Image credit: BCCI
“The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined ₹12 lakhs,” the IPL announced in a statement.
Image credit: BCCI
As for the match, put in to bat first, RR handed SRH a hefty target of 211, thanks to skipper Sanju Samson’s 55, while the other top-order batters contributed decently. In reply, SRH was off to a horrific start and kept losing wickets regularly, courtesy of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s three-for. Nonetheless, it kept wickets in hand and accelerated in the closing stages to reduce the margin of defeat.
Brief scores: RR 210/6 (Buttler-35, Samson- 55, Padikkal- 41, Hetmyer- 32; Malik- 2/39) defeated SRH 149/7 (Markram- 57, Sundar- 40; Chahal- 3/22) by 61 runs.