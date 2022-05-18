Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: "Wanted to try a few things keeping one eye on the future" - Rohit Sharma

    First Published May 18, 2022, 8:53 AM IST

    Tuesday, Mumbai Indians lost to SunRisers Hyderabad by three runs in IPL 2022. As it suffered its tenth season loss, skipper Rohit Sharma was keen on trying new things for the future.

    Match 65 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw a close battle between two former champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, MI missed out on its fourth season win, suffering a narrow three-run loss, while it kept SRH's slim hopes alive for the playoffs. As MI suffered its tenth defeat of IPL 2022, skipper Rohit Sharma explained that the team was willing to try out a few new things in terms of team combinations, keeping an eye on the future. He lauded SRH's batting exertions, besides backing his side with the effort it displayed while chasing.

    "We wanted to try a few things keeping one eye on the future. We wanted to try out certain guys to bowl under pressure in certain game situations. I thought they batted pretty well to get to 193, but the way we pulled things back at the back end was a great effort," Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

    Ahead of MI's final IPL 2022 game (vs Delhi Capitals), Rohit guessed, "For us, it's pretty simple. We want to tick off the boxes and finish off on a high note if possible. We will try everything we can from our side to put our best foot forward in the last game. If there is an opportunity to try out some more guys, we will look to do that too."

    Rohit was also all-praise for Tim David's impressive 18-ball 46 before he was run out, while he felt that it could have been the turning point during MI's chase. "Till about the second to last over, I thought we had it. Unfortunate run out of Tim David, but we thought we were very much in the game till that run out. Even 19 runs to go with two overs, you would back yourself to get that, but unfortunately, we couldn't do it," he continued.

    "Credit to Sunrisers for holding their nerve. It was a tense moment, and they held their nerve very well at the back end. We were not consistent with the ball up front, which can happen. But, I thought it was a great effort towards the back end. With the bat, we came pretty close but couldn't finish it off," concluded Rohit.

