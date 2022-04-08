IPL 2022: Shaw delighted with his first outing with Warner despite DC's loss to LSG

Delhi Capitals suffered its second loss in the opening three IPL 2022 matches. Meanwhile, David Warner on Thursday played his first game of the season, as Prithvi Shaw was delighted to bat with him.

It has been tricky for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It has played three games in the tournament this season and suffered a couple of losses. In its last match on Thursday, it also suffered a defeat against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It also saw David Warner playing its first season game for DC.

Although Warner could not do much, scoring just four runs, he was involved in a sublime 67-run opening stand with Prithvi Shaw, as the latter scored 61. Meanwhile, Shaw has expressed his delight at batting alongside Warner. He also affirmed that DC would focus on the positives from this match and come out stronger in the remaining games. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"We didn't achieve our target as a batting unit against LSG, but the start was a positive thing for us. We will not keep any negative things in our minds and move on from this match. It'll take time for all the players to get to know each other on the field. Today we got to know what the team can do. Even though we didn't have enough runs on the board, we fought till the end, and everyone was together. We need to make a few small corrections, and we will be fine," Shaw said after the match.

