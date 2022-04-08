IPL 2022: Pant fined for slow over-rate vs LSG; rues losing wickets in a bunch

Rishabh Pant has been fined after Delhi Capitals maintained a slow over-rate against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he has rued quick losing wickets as the reason for the loss.

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a six-wicket defeat to new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 16 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. As a result, DC has slipped to the bottom phase of the table, while it was its second loss in the opening three games. On the other hand, DC skipper Rishabh Pant was fined for his side maintaining a slow over-rate.

“The Delhi Capitals have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 7. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined ₹12 lakhs,” read an IPL statement. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, Pant rued quick losing wickets as the reason for the defeat, besides playing quite some dot balls in the middle overs. He confessed that its batting department needed to find a way to improve itself. He also admitted that the team is missing the services of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has been unable to join the side due to his recent international commitment and injury.

“Just like in the first two matches, we lost two-three wickets together, in succession in two-three overs, which had put pressure. But Sarfaraz and I tried to build a partnership, and in the last match, Avesh [Khan] and [Jason] Holder bowled perfect two-three overs. So, we could not get away with ten extra runs,” Pant stated. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Fans demand investigation after RR's Chahal reveals spine-chilling incident from 2013 season

Speaking on using chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav, he reckoned, “Earlier, we discussed whether to bowl Kuldeep later or finish it off. Since dew was already there, we thought the spinners might not be that effective later in the innings. So, instead of keeping Kuldeep for last, we thought we would keep fast bowlers for the last. That is why we went with Kuldeep.”

