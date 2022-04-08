Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Pant fined for slow over-rate vs LSG; rues losing wickets in a bunch

    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant has been fined after Delhi Capitals maintained a slow over-rate against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he has rued quick losing wickets as the reason for the loss.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a six-wicket defeat to new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 16 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. As a result, DC has slipped to the bottom phase of the table, while it was its second loss in the opening three games. On the other hand, DC skipper Rishabh Pant was fined for his side maintaining a slow over-rate.

    Image credit: BCCI

    “The Delhi Capitals have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 7. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined ₹12 lakhs,” read an IPL statement.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Meanwhile, Pant rued quick losing wickets as the reason for the defeat, besides playing quite some dot balls in the middle overs. He confessed that its batting department needed to find a way to improve itself. He also admitted that the team is missing the services of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has been unable to join the side due to his recent international commitment and injury.

    Image credit: BCCI

    “Just like in the first two matches, we lost two-three wickets together, in succession in two-three overs, which had put pressure. But Sarfaraz and I tried to build a partnership, and in the last match, Avesh [Khan] and [Jason] Holder bowled perfect two-three overs. So, we could not get away with ten extra runs,” Pant stated.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking on using chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav, he reckoned, “Earlier, we discussed whether to bowl Kuldeep later or finish it off. Since dew was already there, we thought the spinners might not be that effective later in the innings. So, instead of keeping Kuldeep for last, we thought we would keep fast bowlers for the last. That is why we went with Kuldeep.”

    Image credit: Getty

    Pant acknowledged that Kuldeep has been working hard of late, while injury somewhat affected his career. As he tries to revive his career, Pant reveals that DC is trying to back him as much as possible. Pant also feels that Kuldeep should continue with his preferred bowling style, while he thinks he has been going well so far.

