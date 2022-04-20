Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul, Josh Hazlewood laud Faf du Plessis's grand innings

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    Faf du Plessis played a grand innings of 96 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore trounce Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, LSG's KL Rahul and Josh Hazlewood lauded him.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was a majestic innings of 196 from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper against new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, RCB secured an 18-run win. Following the same, RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood and LSG skipper KL Rahul lauded him.

    Image credit: Getty

    Earlier, du Plessis elaborated on his innings, saying, "Today, I'm grateful that I could do it. I was hungry for some runs. I wanted to make a big impact because the last few games had been quiet for me. My elusive IPL hundred, I feel it is around the corner."

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - LSG vs RCB (Match 31)

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, on du Plessis's knock, Hazlewood said, "As a captain, Faf has been awesome. He has a nice, relaxed approach to keeping things simple and clear. He backs the bowling attack. It is a senior bowling attack. Whenever we are under a bit of stress, he is there."

    Image credit: Getty

    Also, Rahul applauded du Plessis by mentioning, "We have all seen Faf playing over the years, and he is a good player, not only of spin but overall. He played a wonderful innings. I don't think it was an easy wicket to bat on, but the way he constructed his innings was perfect. As a batting unit, one of us in the top three or four had to do and bat till the last over."

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Du Plessis's knock of 96 came off 64 balls, including 11 fours and a couple of sixes, at a strike rate of 150.00. It was his second 96 in the tournament, while it remains its top score in IPL. He has the highest score by a player in his 100th IPL innings and has scored the most runs for RCB in IPL 2022. He has accumulated 250 in seven innings at an average of 35.71 and a strike rate of 132.27, including two half-centuries. The 96 against LSG was his 24th IPL 50.

