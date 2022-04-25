Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma blames batters for Lucknow disaster

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians succumbed to its eighth straight loss of IPL 2022, beaten by Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma has blamed his side's awful batting for the debacle.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Record five-time champion Mumbai Indians' (MI's) dubious start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 sees no end. It lost to new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday by 36 runs in Match 37 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While MI's playoffs qualification chances are all but over, skipper Rohit Sharma has blamed his side's horrendous batting for the debacle.

    Image credit: BCCI

    MI has been blamed for its poor bowling for most of IPL 2022. Although the bowlers did well on their part against LSG, barring skipper-opener KL Rahul's unbeaten 103, it seemed like the target of 169 was chaseable, especially with MI playing on its home surface. However, it was its batting that let it down this time.

    Image credit: BCCI

    After the flop, Rohit told Star Sports, "When you have a target like that, it is crucial to string those partnerships. We didn't do that, and then a few irresponsible shots, including myself. We couldn't get the momentum when we needed it. We haven't batted well enough in this tournament. The whole thing goes on the batting unit."

    Image credit: BCCI

    "Whoever plays in the middle needs to take that responsibility and make sure one of the batters bats long. We've failed to do that in the tournament. None of our batters has batted long innings, which other teams' batters have done. We need to make sure that one man needs to bat longer, no matter the situation," added Rohit.

    Image credit: Getty

    Rohit feels that the team needs to settle down, and everyone needs to be given a fair amount of chances throughout IPL 2022. When asked about the prospects of Tim David playing, he reckoned that overseas players have different roles while playing for countries, and something different is expected out of them in IPL. But, every player is discussed when it comes to the team's overall performance in the IPL.

    Image credit: Getty

    "We tried not to make too many changes, and we have tried to play the best combination possible. But, when you lose games, you always have such discussions. I want to give people enough chances to prove themselves. The season hasn't gone the way we wanted it to, but such things happen," Rohit concluded.

