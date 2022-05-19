Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG: Relief for KL Rahul after Lucknow books playoffs berth

    First Published May 19, 2022, 8:49 AM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants has become the second team to seal its playoffs berth in IPL 2022. As a result, KL Rahul was relieved by the same.

    Image Credit: PTI

    It was an ultimate thriller and battle for survival for former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 66 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, on Wednesday, the new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had the last laugh at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It toppled the purple outfit by just a couple of runs in a last-ball thriller. As a result, LSG managed to secure its spot in the playoffs, becoming the second team after fellow new team Gujarat Titans (GT) to do so. In the meantime, LSG skipper KL Rahul was relieved by the same and lauded his side for showing determination until the end.

    After the qualification, Rahul joked and said, "I should probably get paid more for games like these. We could easily have been on the losing side and have gone back home thinking we lost due to some poor cricket. A good way to finish the last game of the league season. Credit to both teams for making such a brilliant game of cricket. I can't say we held our nerves better because it was a matter of three runs. For Stoinis, to execute those plans in the last two balls to get us the win was brilliant."

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - KKR vs LSG (Match 66)

    Image Credit: PTI

    He also trumpeted his opening partner Quinton de Kock for slamming an impressive unbeaten 140 as the two posted a mammoth 210 unbeaten opening stand. "I was a spectator today in the last few overs. He was striking the ball so crisply and cleanly. We lacked in some of the games because the guys who were having good days weren't winning us games. Guys getting 30s and 40s had to get us 80s and 90s, and that's exactly what he did," added Rahul.

    Image Credit: PTI

    Rahul concluded by heaping praise on impressive uncapped Indian seamer Mohsin Khan by saying, "Mohsin has been outstanding for us in the last few games. He's got the skills, but the key has been his knowledge of when to use those skills. He'll be donning the Blue jersey soon the way he is going. India is always looking for left-arm pacers, and he is right there."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What a game Fans laud one of the best IPL 2022 matches as LSG beat KKR in thriller snt

    'What a game': Fans laud one of the best IPL 2022 matches as LSG beat KKR in thriller

    ipl 2022 Twitter explodes after LSG's KL Rahul, De Kock smash biggest opening stand in IPL history snt

    Twitter explodes after LSG's KL Rahul, De Kock smash biggest opening stand in IPL history

    IPL 2022: Legendary pacer Brett Lee praises SRH's Umran Malik; gives key advice snt

    IPL 2022: Legendary pacer Brett Lee praises SRH's Umran Malik; gives key advice

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG Fantasy Prediction: Tips, probable Playing XI, where to watch and more; Kolkata-lucknow final chance at playoffs-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more; Kolkata's final chance at playoffs

    Virender Sehwag big statement on Shoaib Akhtar: Knew he was chucking-ayh

    Virender Sehwag's big statement on Shoaib Akhtar: 'Knew he was chucking'

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2022:Aishwarya Rai Bachchan casts a spell in black Dolce and Gabbana gown drb

    Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan casts a spell in black Dolce and Gabbana gown

    Is your partner cheating on you? Here's how we can find out RBA

    Is your partner cheating on you? Here's how we can find out

    Heatwave Alert in North India: Tips to protect yourself from extreme weather RBA

    Heatwave Alert in North India: Tips to protect yourself from extreme weather

    tennis First look of Rafael Nadal in Paris as 'King of Clay' eyes 14th French Open crown snt

    First look of Nadal in Paris as 'King of Clay' eyes 14th French Open crown

    What a game Fans laud one of the best IPL 2022 matches as LSG beat KKR in thriller snt

    'What a game': Fans laud one of the best IPL 2022 matches as LSG beat KKR in thriller

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon