IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG: Relief for KL Rahul after Lucknow books playoffs berth
Lucknow Super Giants has become the second team to seal its playoffs berth in IPL 2022. As a result, KL Rahul was relieved by the same.
Image Credit: PTI
It was an ultimate thriller and battle for survival for former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 66 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, on Wednesday, the new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had the last laugh at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It toppled the purple outfit by just a couple of runs in a last-ball thriller. As a result, LSG managed to secure its spot in the playoffs, becoming the second team after fellow new team Gujarat Titans (GT) to do so. In the meantime, LSG skipper KL Rahul was relieved by the same and lauded his side for showing determination until the end.
After the qualification, Rahul joked and said, "I should probably get paid more for games like these. We could easily have been on the losing side and have gone back home thinking we lost due to some poor cricket. A good way to finish the last game of the league season. Credit to both teams for making such a brilliant game of cricket. I can't say we held our nerves better because it was a matter of three runs. For Stoinis, to execute those plans in the last two balls to get us the win was brilliant."
Image Credit: PTI
He also trumpeted his opening partner Quinton de Kock for slamming an impressive unbeaten 140 as the two posted a mammoth 210 unbeaten opening stand. "I was a spectator today in the last few overs. He was striking the ball so crisply and cleanly. We lacked in some of the games because the guys who were having good days weren't winning us games. Guys getting 30s and 40s had to get us 80s and 90s, and that's exactly what he did," added Rahul.
Image Credit: PTI
Rahul concluded by heaping praise on impressive uncapped Indian seamer Mohsin Khan by saying, "Mohsin has been outstanding for us in the last few games. He's got the skills, but the key has been his knowledge of when to use those skills. He'll be donning the Blue jersey soon the way he is going. India is always looking for left-arm pacers, and he is right there."