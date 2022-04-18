IPL 2022: Sunil Narine picks an Indian legend who can play his spin

Sunil Narine continues to impact as a mystery spinner for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he has picked up an Indian legend who could have played against his spin.

Image credit: BCCI

Windies mystery spinner Sunil Narine remains one of the top spinners in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Ever since he began his career with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2012, he has continued to represent the side and make a similar impact. Notably, over a decade has passed, but the batters are yet to decode his mystery spins appropriately.

Image credit: BCCI

In the meantime, Narine has also evolved with the bat, as he can hot some big ones. However, many wonder if there will ever be any such batter who could play against his spins. Nonetheless, the Trinidadian himself has picked an Indian legend who can do the same, and it happens to be former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

On being asked about it during KKR’s pre-match press conference on Monday, Narine gauged, “I will probably have to say Virender Sehwag. I always found it tough because he was a guy who always kept the game going no matter what situation the team was in. He kept batting the way he did.”

Image credit: BCCI

Explaining how he managed to subdue the hard-hitter, he defined, “It’s basically if I bowl a bad ball and get hit for a six. I have to bowl a better ball. If I bowl a good ball and the batter hits it for a six, I don’t try to read too much into it. I try to bowl maybe the same ball because batters don’t get quite the same shot consistently. They try something else. I try to keep it as simple as possible.” ALSO READ: HARDIK PANDYA TO VIRAT KOHLI - INDIAN CRICKETERS WISH KL RAHUL ON HIS 30TH BIRTHDAY

Image credit: Getty

It was reported once that former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had once demanded the footage of Narine’s mystery deliveries. Narine was excited to know that a legend like Tendulkar wanted to study his deliveries. Meanwhile, he has admitted that he does not plan on leaving KKR, which is now like a family to him and keeps playing for the side until he retires.

Image credit: BCCI