    IPL 2022: Williamson to Bhuvneshwar - 5 SunRisers Hyderabad players to watch

    First Published Mar 26, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    SunRisers Hyderabad will be desperate to win its second title in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, here are the five players who could help make that happen.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) only Indian Premier League (IPL) title to date came in 2016, under the leadership of David Warner. However, now with the latter gone, it is upon Kane Williamson to get the job done, and it will have to turn things around in IPL 2022 after a disastrous run in IPL 2021. In the meantime, these are the five players from the side to look out who could impact this season.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Aiden Markram
    The South African opener is one of the most potent ball hitters in world cricket. However, his inconsistency becomes a headache for the Proteas and the side he plays for. Nonetheless, he will need just a couple of games to get into the groove. And, once he does, the bowlers cannot afford to bowl in the wrong lines.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Kane Williamson
    The New Zealand top-order batter took over the captaincy reins from Warner last season but could not save the side from finishing at rock bottom. Nevertheless, Williamson has been tipped as the right man in service with a new season and a renewed set of players. As for his batting, he is a force to be reckoned with in the top-order, be it any format.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Marco Jansen
    The South African all-rounder impressed all with his fast bowling skills during India's recent tour to the country. He played for record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2021 and claimed just a couple of wickets in the same number of matches. As he could barely get any game time and was overshadowed by the franchise's two spearguns, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, he will now get ample game time at SRH, while the batters need to be careful facing him.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar
    The senior Indian seamer has not been in the best of forms besides being plagued by injuries of late. However, given his broad experience in the format and the competition, he is a valuable asset for the side. He can turn the tide of the match with his intelligent swings. Although the batters of late have been hitting him for runs, they have also fallen prey to his tempted trap.

    Image credit: BCCI

    T Natarajan
    The Indian pacer has been in the limelight for SRH in the past three seasons. Although he did not have a great season during IPL 2021, SRH has restored its faith in him. While fresh into the season, he is being tipped to fire again. However, it will be crucial to see how he fares on the spin-friendly track in Mumbai and Pune.

