IPL 2022: Virat Kohli preparing for RCB with "buzz and excitement"

Virat Kohli is preparing for his 15th IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. He will be playing as a batter for the side for the first time in eight years. Here's who he is warming up.

When Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes the field during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), all eyes would once again be on Virat Kohli. Although he will not be leading the side this term, having relinquished the captaincy duties after IPL 2021, he will draw eyeballs owing to the magnitude of a player he is, especially as a batter. He is preparing hard ahead of his 15th season in the tournament and the franchise.

On Saturday, he posted a couple of pictures from his latest training session and stated that he was heading in with all the buzz and excitement. "Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts. 👌✅" he captioned the post.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Following Kohli's decision to step down as the RCB skipper, the franchise appointed a new captain in the form of Faf du Plessis, who happens to be a new recruit in the franchise. Although it would be the South African's maiden stint as a captain in the IPL, having led South Africa before gives him ample experience. As for Kohli's captaincy with the side, he led for eight years, but with no success, as he and RCB continue to hunt for their maiden title in the competition.

Speaking on his season ahead post RCB captaincy, Kohli told the franchise, "Renewed energy because I'm off many responsibilities and duties. And, life is in a perfect place. We have a child now. We have a family. For me, it's all about going on with life with a lot of joy and happiness and just watching our child grow and then just doing what I love, which is playing cricket."

ALSO READ: IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR - Chennai ushers new era under Jadeja, Kolkata eyes top start under Iyer

"So, my focus is so clear now. It's so precise what I want to do. I want to have a lot of fun, enjoy myself on the field, and give myself fully to this team, to this franchise like I have for so many years, without any load. So, I'm ready," concluded Kohli. RCB takes on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in its season opener on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.