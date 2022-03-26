Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli preparing for RCB with "buzz and excitement"

    Virat Kohli is preparing for his 15th IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. He will be playing as a batter for the side for the first time in eight years. Here's who he is warming up.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli preparing for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB with buzz and excitement-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    When Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes the field during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), all eyes would once again be on Virat Kohli. Although he will not be leading the side this term, having relinquished the captaincy duties after IPL 2021, he will draw eyeballs owing to the magnitude of a player he is, especially as a batter. He is preparing hard ahead of his 15th season in the tournament and the franchise.

    On Saturday, he posted a couple of pictures from his latest training session and stated that he was heading in with all the buzz and excitement. "Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts. 👌✅" he captioned the post.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Following Kohli's decision to step down as the RCB skipper, the franchise appointed a new captain in the form of Faf du Plessis, who happens to be a new recruit in the franchise. Although it would be the South African's maiden stint as a captain in the IPL, having led South Africa before gives him ample experience. As for Kohli's captaincy with the side, he led for eight years, but with no success, as he and RCB continue to hunt for their maiden title in the competition.

    Speaking on his season ahead post RCB captaincy, Kohli told the franchise, "Renewed energy because I'm off many responsibilities and duties. And, life is in a perfect place. We have a child now. We have a family. For me, it's all about going on with life with a lot of joy and happiness and just watching our child grow and then just doing what I love, which is playing cricket."

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR - Chennai ushers new era under Jadeja, Kolkata eyes top start under Iyer

    "So, my focus is so clear now. It's so precise what I want to do. I want to have a lot of fun, enjoy myself on the field, and give myself fully to this team, to this franchise like I have for so many years, without any load. So, I'm ready," concluded Kohli. RCB takes on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in its season opener on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, probable, fantasy XI, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Chennai ushers new era under Jadeja, Kolkata eyes top start under Iyer

    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' meme irks captain Sanju Samson; sparks frenzy snt

    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' meme irks captain Sanju Samson; sparks frenzy

    Prospect of 6-team Women's IPL in 2023 excites Indian cricket fans and pundits snt

    Prospect of 6-team Women's IPL in 2023 excites Indian cricket fans and pundits

    Legends pundits and fans applaud Australia as Pat Cummins and Co create history on Pakistan soil snt

    Legends, pundits and fans applaud Australia as Pat Cummins and Co create history on Pakistan soil

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Schedule/fixtures, venues, match timings, where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022: Schedule, venues, match timings, where to watch

    Recent Stories

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's first decision, free ration scheme extended by three months - ADT

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's first decision, free ration scheme extended by three months

    Pakistan vs Australia, PAK vs AUS 2021-22: Steven Smith pulls out of ODIs and T20Is due to elbow issue-ayh

    PAK vs AUS 2021-22: Steven Smith pulls out of ODIs and T20Is due to elbow issue

    Saudi Arabian GP F1 Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas George Russell execution spree

    Saudi Arabian GP: What Formula 1 drivers think of Saudi execution spree

    RRR Box Office Collection Will SS Rajamoulis latest beat his Baahubali 2 drb

    RRR Box Office Collection: Will SS Rajamouli’s latest beat his Baahubali 2?

    Delhi Budget 2022 2023 updates Manish Sisodia announcements gcw

    Delhi Budget 2022-2023: Manish Sisodia presents 'Rozgaar budget' for national capital

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon