IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya catches up with longtime mentor MS Dhoni ahead of GT vs CSK
The IPL brings every cricketer close to each other. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya caught up with his longtime mentor MS Dhoni.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just about competitive Twenty20 (T20) cricketing action but also about a cricketing family coming together. The tournament brings cricketers close to each other, and IPL 2022 has been no different. Meanwhile, the new team Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya has caught up with four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) former skipper MS Dhoni.
Pandya took to his social media handles to share a couple of pictures with Dhoni. While the former dons a GT cap and a gym outfit, the latter is in his usual CSK training kit, heading or coming in from the training. Both pose and smile for the camera, while both seem delighted to have reunited again.
The other picture shared by Pandya happens to be a selfie along with Dhoni. Pandya seems to be in a perfect and delighted mood after reuniting with his longtime mentor. Although both never played together in the IPL, they did play together for Team India. "My main man ❤️🧿", Pandya captioned the images.
In case you forgot, Pandya made his international debut in 2016 under the leadership of Dhoni. He even rose to prominence under his captaincy, as he became one of the most stable and consistent all-rounders for India across formats. However, since Dhoni retired from international cricket, Pandya's performance took a hit, and he has been out of Team India contention for quite some time.
As a result, of his unstable form in the IPL for the past couple of seasons, he was let go by his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), where he won four titles. He was roped in by GT, which is his home franchise and was announced as the side's skipper. Under him, the side has fared well so far, while his performance as a player has also improved, as he has seemingly put himself back in contention for India.