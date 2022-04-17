Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya catches up with longtime mentor MS Dhoni ahead of GT vs CSK

    First Published Apr 17, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    The IPL brings every cricketer close to each other. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya caught up with his longtime mentor MS Dhoni.

    Image credit: Instagram

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just about competitive Twenty20 (T20) cricketing action but also about a cricketing family coming together. The tournament brings cricketers close to each other, and IPL 2022 has been no different. Meanwhile, the new team Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya has caught up with four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) former skipper MS Dhoni.

    Image credit: Instagram

    Pandya took to his social media handles to share a couple of pictures with Dhoni. While the former dons a GT cap and a gym outfit, the latter is in his usual CSK training kit, heading or coming in from the training. Both pose and smile for the camera, while both seem delighted to have reunited again.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Instagram

    The other picture shared by Pandya happens to be a selfie along with Dhoni. Pandya seems to be in a perfect and delighted mood after reuniting with his longtime mentor. Although both never played together in the IPL, they did play together for Team India. "My main man ❤️🧿", Pandya captioned the images.

    Image credit: Getty

    In case you forgot, Pandya made his international debut in 2016 under the leadership of Dhoni. He even rose to prominence under his captaincy, as he became one of the most stable and consistent all-rounders for India across formats. However, since Dhoni retired from international cricket, Pandya's performance took a hit, and he has been out of Team India contention for quite some time.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Graeme Swann terms PBKS's Shikhar Dhawan as 'Mr IPL'

    Image credit: BCCI

    As a result, of his unstable form in the IPL for the past couple of seasons, he was let go by his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), where he won four titles. He was roped in by GT, which is his home franchise and was announced as the side's skipper. Under him, the side has fared well so far, while his performance as a player has also improved, as he has seemingly put himself back in contention for India.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs LSG, Mumbai Indians-Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul elated with unique century despite being fine for slow over-rate-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul elated with unique century despite being fined for slow over-rate

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs CSK gujarat-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs CSK, Match Prediction: Can Chennai continue its winning momentum against an in-form Gujarat?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH punjab-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH, Match Prediction: Hyderabad aims to keep rising, eyes Punjab domination

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Glenn Maxwell-Dinesh Karthik-Josh Hazlewood pile misery on Delhi, Twitter lauds Bangalore-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Maxwell-Karthik-Hazlewood pile misery on Delhi, Twitter lauds Bangalore

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Fans hail Bangalore Glenn Maxwell-Dinesh Karthik after clinical batting display against Delhi-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Fans hail Maxwell-Karthik after clinical batting display against Delhi

    Recent Stories

    kpop BTS to drop its new album We are bulletproof on this date check out drb

    BTS to drop its new album ‘We are bulletproof’ on this date; check out

    WhatsApp to allow users to hide last seen status from specific contacts on iOS-dnm

    WhatsApp to allow users to hide ‘last seen’ status from specific contacts on iOS

    Tata Steel board to meet on May 3 to consider stock split proposal-dnm

    Tata Steel board to meet on May 3 to consider stock split proposal

    FA Cup 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp hails Manchester City semis ouster as Liverpool greatest performance-ayh

    FA Cup 2021-22: Klopp hails Man City semis ouster as Liverpool's greatest performance

    Ten injured in clashes at Jerusalem mosque, days after 150 injured in a riot: Report - adt

    Ten injured in clashes at Jerusalem mosque, days after 150 injured in a riot: Report

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon