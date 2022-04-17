Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Graeme Swann terms PBKS's Shikhar Dhawan as 'Mr IPL'

    First Published Apr 17, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Shikhar Dhawan has been in a decent form in IPL 2022, playing for Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Graeme Swann has rated him as Mr IPL.

    Image credit: Getty

    Punjab Kings (PBKS) remains in the hunt for its elusive maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. In IPL 2022, it has had an average stint so far, having played five matches, winning three and losing a couple, as it stays in the fifth place. Meanwhile, opener Shikhar Dhawan is making valuable contributions with the bat to the side, while former English spinner Graeme Swann has rated him as 'Mr IPL'.

    Image credit: Getty

    Dhawan has been PBKS's highest run-scorer in IPL 2022 so far, amassing 197 runs in five innings at a decent average of 39.40 and a strike rate of 133.10, including a half-century. It was against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) that he made his season's top score of 70. He is just 19 runs away to become only the second batter in IPL to date, reaching the landmark of 9,000 runs after Virat Kohli, while he has already struck the most fours in the competition to date (673).

    Image credit: Getty

    Talking on Star Sports, Swann said, "Clearly, he's in the form of his life. I mean, he's been playing a pink suit gear dog in the IPL. He is Mr IPL, and I love watching every minute of him bat like that." He also feels Dhawan is playing out of his rich experience, making it handy for him and PBKS.

    Image credit: Getty

    "As soon as Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot over extra cover for a six early in his innings, you know he's in for a good time. And these are some vintage Shikhar Dhawan shots. He's brilliant down the ground, brilliant over the square, that little ramp over the top, a flick to the leg side. He's amazing," concluded Swann ahead of DC's game against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

