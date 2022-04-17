IPL 2022: Graeme Swann terms PBKS's Shikhar Dhawan as 'Mr IPL'

Shikhar Dhawan has been in a decent form in IPL 2022, playing for Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Graeme Swann has rated him as Mr IPL.

Image credit: Getty

Punjab Kings (PBKS) remains in the hunt for its elusive maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. In IPL 2022, it has had an average stint so far, having played five matches, winning three and losing a couple, as it stays in the fifth place. Meanwhile, opener Shikhar Dhawan is making valuable contributions with the bat to the side, while former English spinner Graeme Swann has rated him as 'Mr IPL'.

Image credit: Getty

Dhawan has been PBKS's highest run-scorer in IPL 2022 so far, amassing 197 runs in five innings at a decent average of 39.40 and a strike rate of 133.10, including a half-century. It was against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) that he made his season's top score of 70. He is just 19 runs away to become only the second batter in IPL to date, reaching the landmark of 9,000 runs after Virat Kohli, while he has already struck the most fours in the competition to date (673). FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

Talking on Star Sports, Swann said, "Clearly, he's in the form of his life. I mean, he's been playing a pink suit gear dog in the IPL. He is Mr IPL, and I love watching every minute of him bat like that." He also feels Dhawan is playing out of his rich experience, making it handy for him and PBKS.

Image credit: Getty