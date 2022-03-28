Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Disappointed, but it's not the end - Rohit after Mumbai's defeat to Delhi

    First Published Mar 28, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians kicked off its IPL 2022 campaign with a loss to Delhi Capitals. However, Rohit Sharma has expressed his confidence as the season goes further.

    It was a tough start for record five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Mumbai Indians to IPL 2022. On Sunday, it suffered a thrilling yet heartbreaking defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai by four wickets, a trend for MI since IPL 2012. However, skipper Rohit Sharma was not losing his sleep over it.

    Winning the toss, DC invited MI to bat, as the latter posted a substantial total of 177/5, thanks to wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan's fiery unbeaten 81, while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav claimed three. In reply, DC chased it down and stole a win from MI, with Lalit Yadav (48*) doing hard work despite Basil Thampi's three-for, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah was hammered for 43.

    After the defeat, Rohit stated, "We always come prepared. Whether it's the first or last, we want to try and win every game. But, we made some mistakes on the field which didn't go according to plans. Those things can happen. We need to keep it tight within the group. Disappointed, but it's not the end."

    "I thought it was a good score. It didn't look like a pitch where you could get 170-plus at the start. But, we played well in the middle and finished off well. It was a good score on the board. It's just that we didn't bowl according to the plans," added Rohit.

    After the match, Rohit was fined ₹12 lakh for having maintained a slow over-rate during the game. "As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offence, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined ₹12 lakhs," read a statement from the IPL.

