IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals camp hit by COVID-19 cases, side enters quarantine
Delhi Capitals has three COVID cases in its camp and has entered quarantine. Physio Patrick Farhart, along with another support staff and an overseas player, has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has got its first case of COVID infection. Three Delhi Capitals (DC) members have been reported to have tested positive for the Coronavirus. While team physio Patrick Farhart tested positive on Friday, another support staff member and an overseas player tested positive recently, reports ESPNCricinfo.
DC will be playing Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Ahead of the clash, it will be travelling to Pune from Mumbai on Monday. DC has had an unimpressive start to IPL 2022, winning a couple of its five matches and losing three, as it is placed eighth in the points table, while it lost its last game to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 16 runs on Saturday.
Image credit: Delhi Capitals
In the meantime, Cricbuzz reports that DC has cancelled its scheduled travel to Pune on Monday, undergoing a quarantine. Door-to-door COVID tests will be done on Monday and Tuesday. Also, the player and the support staff testing positive in the Rapid Antigen Test will undergo the RT-PCR test to confirm the positive result.
More to follow....