IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals camp hit by COVID-19 cases, side enters quarantine

Delhi Capitals has three COVID cases in its camp and has entered quarantine. Physio Patrick Farhart, along with another support staff and an overseas player, has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has got its first case of COVID infection. Three Delhi Capitals (DC) members have been reported to have tested positive for the Coronavirus. While team physio Patrick Farhart tested positive on Friday, another support staff member and an overseas player tested positive recently, reports ESPNCricinfo.

DC will be playing Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Ahead of the clash, it will be travelling to Pune from Mumbai on Monday. DC has had an unimpressive start to IPL 2022, winning a couple of its five matches and losing three, as it is placed eighth in the points table, while it lost its last game to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 16 runs on Saturday. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Delhi Capitals