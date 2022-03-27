IPL 2022: DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma fined for maintaining slow over-rate
Mumbai Indians lost its IPL 2022 season opener to Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.
Image credit: Getty
It was disappointing for the record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Sunday, it faced off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 2 of the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. However, it suffered a four-wicket defeat, while MI skipper Rohit Sharma was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.
Image Credit: Getty Images
"The Mumbai Indians have been fined after maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on March 27. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offence, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined ₹12 lakhs," confirmed IPL in a statement.
Image credit: BCCI
Match summary
Winning the toss, DC invited MI to bat, as the latter posted a substantial total of 177/5, thanks to wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan's fiery unbeaten 81, while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav claimed three. In reply, DC chased it down and stole a win from MI, with Lalit Yadav (48*) doing hard work despite Basil Thampi's three-for, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah was hammered for 43.
Brief scores: MI 177/5 (Rohit-41, Kishan- 81; Kuldeep- 3/18) lost to DC 179/6 in 18.2 overs (Shaw- 38, Yadav- 48*, Axar- 38; Thampi- 3/35) by four wickets.