IPL 2022: DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma fined for maintaining slow over-rate

Mumbai Indians lost its IPL 2022 season opener to Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

It was disappointing for the record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Sunday, it faced off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 2 of the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. However, it suffered a four-wicket defeat, while MI skipper Rohit Sharma was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

