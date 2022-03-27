Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma fined for maintaining slow over-rate

    First Published Mar 27, 2022, 10:55 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians lost its IPL 2022 season opener to Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was disappointing for the record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Sunday, it faced off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 2 of the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. However, it suffered a four-wicket defeat, while MI skipper Rohit Sharma was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The Mumbai Indians have been fined after maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on March 27. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offence, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined ₹12 lakhs," confirmed IPL in a statement.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, DC invited MI to bat, as the latter posted a substantial total of 177/5, thanks to wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan's fiery unbeaten 81, while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav claimed three. In reply, DC chased it down and stole a win from MI, with Lalit Yadav (48*) doing hard work despite Basil Thampi's three-for, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah was hammered for 43.
    Brief scores: MI 177/5 (Rohit-41, Kishan- 81; Kuldeep- 3/18) lost to DC 179/6 in 18.2 overs (Shaw- 38, Yadav- 48*, Axar- 38; Thampi- 3/35) by four wickets.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Was good to see the back of Pollard early, says Seifert snt

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Was good to see the back of Pollard early, says Seifert

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Faf du Plessis slams 50 on Royal Challengers Bangalore debut, social media delighted-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Du Plessis slams 50 on Bangalore debut, social media delighted

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Sehwag, Harbhajan and more hail Man of the Match Kuldeep Yadav snt

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Sehwag, Harbhajan and more hail Man of the Match Kuldeep Yadav

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals steals a win away from Mumbai Indians; Twitter unhappy with Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Delhi steals a win away from Mumbai; Twitter unhappy with Bumrah

    IPL 2022: When Virender Sehwag once praised Dhoni-like Ishan Kishan fearlessness snt

    IPL 2022: When Virender Sehwag once praised Dhoni-like Ishan Kishan's 'fearlessness'

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Was good to see the back of Pollard early, says Seifert snt

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Was good to see the back of Pollard early, says Seifert

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Faf du Plessis slams 50 on Royal Challengers Bangalore debut, social media delighted-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Du Plessis slams 50 on Bangalore debut, social media delighted

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Sehwag, Harbhajan and more hail Man of the Match Kuldeep Yadav snt

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Sehwag, Harbhajan and more hail Man of the Match Kuldeep Yadav

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals steals a win away from Mumbai Indians; Twitter unhappy with Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Delhi steals a win away from Mumbai; Twitter unhappy with Bumrah

    KGF Chapter 2 trailer out: Yash, Sanjay Dutt show explosive action (Watch) RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 trailer out: Yash, Sanjay Dutt show explosive action (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon