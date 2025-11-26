After India’s humiliating Test series whitewash against South Africa, Sai Sudharsan faces heavy scrutiny for failing in both innings of the Guwahati Test. Fans have criticised his poor form, raising doubts over his future as India’s No.3 batter.

Team India batter Sai Sudharsan has come under heavy scrutiny following his dismal performance in the ongoing second and final Test of the series against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, November 26.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Team India suffered a humiliating defeat in the second Test and series whitewash at the hands of South Africa. The hosts lost the Guwahati Test by 408 runs, a crushing defeat that completed the series whitewash by South Africa. Chasing a mammoth 549-run target set by the Proteas, the hosts succumbed to pressure as they were bundled out for 140 on the final day of the second Test, a crushing collapse that underlined India’s failure of chase, handing South Africa a huge win on Indian soil.

India lost the first Test of the series against South Africa at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, making the Guwahati Test a must-win to stay alive in the series. However, the hosts yet again failed to deliver as their batting lineup collapsed under pressure, eventually suffering another defeat.

Sai Sudharsan Failed to Make His Mark Again

Amid India’s batting collapse in both innings of the Guwahati Test, Sai Sudharsan was at the centre of attention for his failure to deliver at No.3. Sudharsan appeared to be groomed as the next No. 3 batter in Tests after Cheteshwar Pujara’s retirement, but the young Tamil Nadu batter struggled to handle South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack.

Sudharsan was not included in the playing XI for the Kolkata Test, but returned to the playing XI after skipper Shubman Gill was ruled out of the Guwahati Test due to a neck injury. Despite getting an opportunity to cement his place, Sudharsan failed to make a significant impact in both innings of the Guwahati Test. In the first innings, Sudharsan could score only 15 runs as India’s batting collapsed from 95/2 to 122/7 before being bundled out for 201, thanks to a 72-run partnership between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

In a 549-run chase, Sudharsan offered some resistance, but his stay at the crease did not have any impact on the team as he was dismissed for 14 off 139 balls, as India’s top order crumbled around him, leaving the team unable to build any meaningful partnerships.

Scroll to load tweet…

Since making his Test debut against England at Headingley in Leeds, Sai Sudharsan has failed to produce noteworthy innings that cemented his place in the playing XI. In his Test career, Sudharsan has aggregated 302 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 27.45 in six matches.

Sudharsan’s Batting Failure Questioned

Sai Sudharsan’s twin batting failures in the recently concluded Guwahati Test have sparked criticism among fans, who were quite frustrated with his lack of intent and inability to step up in a must-win situation.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their disappointment over repeated failures by Sai Sudharsan, and his selection to the team has been questioned, given that Team India management is yet to find a reliable No.3 batter following the retirement of Cheteshwar Pujara.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, India registered a second consecutive Test series whitewash at home. Last year, India suffered a 0-3 Test series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, and the latest defeat to South Africa has only intensified concerns over the team’s diminishing dominance in red-ball cricket.