India slip to 5th in the WTC after a crushing 408-run defeat to South Africa.

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India’s hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) suffered a massive setback on Wednesday as they dropped to fifth place in the points table after a humiliating 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test at Guwahati.

WTC Standings After IND vs SA, Guwahati Test:

Australia – 100%

South Africa – 75%

Sri Lanka – 66.67%

Pakistan – 50%

India – 48.15%

The major talking point across social media was the uncomfortable reality—Pakistan now sit above India in the standings, further adding to the frustration of fans back home.

Second Whitewash at Home in 13 Months

The loss marks India’s second whitewash at home within just 13 months—an unthinkable scenario for a team once considered invincible in their own conditions.

India have now lost five Tests at home under head coach Gautam Gambhir, including defeats to New Zealand earlier this year. Not since 1959 has an Indian team lost five home Tests in seven months.

Fans Lash Out at Gambhir’s Selection Calls

Fans have expressed concern over what they call Gambhir’s experimental selections and “bits-and-pieces obsession” in a format demanding durability, technique, and role clarity.

Youngsters like Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy looked undercooked for the trial by spin.

Sudharsan batted 139 balls for his 14, surviving several near-dismissals without ever appearing comfortable—symbolic of a team short on preparation and confidence.

“Blood on your Hands Gautam Gambhir. We are below Pakistan in WTC Points Table,” wrote a furious fan on X.

Others demanded both Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar's sacking.

Harmer, Jansen Ruin India’s Day in Guwahati

Chasing a gargantuan 549, India folded meekly for 140 in 63.5 overs, never appearing like they could drag the match deep into day five.

South Africa’s resurgence featured inspired performances:

Simon Harmer: relentless turn and bounce, breathing life into his Test career again

Marco Jansen: a superb all-round display capped with a one-handed stunner that ended India's misery

The Temba Bavuma-led side tasted their first series win in India in 25 years, celebrating one of their finest overseas triumphs.

Fighting Alone: Jadeja Shines, Others Struggle

Ravindra Jadeja battled for a proud 53, the lone warrior amid chaos. Once skipper Rishabh Pant fell for 13 to a ball that bounced steeply, the collapse felt inevitable.

India’s batters failed to:

read the turn and drift

play with soft hands

use the back foot

show any adaptability on a challenging surface

The lack of intent—and preparedness—was stark.

A Team in Psychological Freefall

This defeat is expected to have deep-rooted ramifications for India’s Test future. From selection confusion to tactical breakdown, the squad appears low on belief and high on insecurity.

The once-untouchable fortress of Indian cricket now looks surprisingly conquerable.

As fans and pundits ask tough questions, one thing is clear—India’s red-ball identity is in crisis, and time to fix it is running out before WTC qualification slips away for good.