IPL 2022, CSK vs MI Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Chennai fights for survival
Thursday, Chennai Super Kings locks horns against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. IPL's El Classico happens to be a do-or-die for CSK, as here are the Fantasy XI predictions and more.
It will be a mouth-watering clash on the cards, as four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 59 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). It takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Popularly known as the El Classico of IPL, the game happens to be a do-or-die situation for CSK, as a loss would knock the defending champions out of the playoffs race. As an already-ousted MI looks to become CSK's party spoiler, we predict the ultimate Fantasy XI, along with the probable XI and other match details.
Batters - Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma (c)
Gaikwad will provide the right start, as he has been doing in IPL 2022, while Rayudu will dominate at number three. Varma has been highly consistent in the middle order, making him the skipper, while Dube will be the perfect finisher.
Wicketkeeper - Ishan Kishan (vc)
Kishan has steadily regained his form and is making a heavy impact as an opener. He will do the same in this tie, while his consistency makes him Varma's deputy.
All-rounders - Kieron Pollard and Moeen Ali
Pollard has struggled but has remained MI's best all-rounder in IPL 2022, especially with the bat. Meanwhile, Moeen has also laboured but has stayed CSK's go-to man across departments.
Bowlers - Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana
Among the bowlers, Theekshana has consistently delivered through his off-spins, making him a must-have. The remaining trio has been sensational with their pace, including uncapped Choudhary, proving his worth in every game.
Probable XI
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh.
MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.
Match details
Date and day: May 12, 2022 (Thursday)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
Prediction: CSK wins with a tide better form