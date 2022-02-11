IPL 2022 Auction: Warner to Iyer - 5 players Kolkata Knight Riders could target

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction gets underway on Saturday and Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders are out to hunt for a new leader. These are the five players it could target.

It will be an intense bidding war between the ten sides in the 2022 IPL Mega Auction, to be held at the ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. Former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be one such team looking for an intelligent outing in the auction again. Moreover, as it hunts for a new leader, we present the five players it could target in the auction.

David Warner

Starting with the marquee list, Australian opener Warner will be eyed by many franchises. KKR could be looking to heavily invest in him, now that it doesn't have Shubman Gill. Following his brave form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, he has his attention back, and KKR can look to partner him with Venkatesh Iyer, making it one of the deadly pairs in the IPL.

Devdutt Padikkal

In the past couple of seasons, the opener was a force for RCB, leading to his India call-up. Although RCB has not retained him, it could likely bid for him. However, KKR should try to get him at any cost if it fails to rope in Warner. The rising sensation has made a name for himself in the IPL. Also, with KKR good at grooming young talents, the franchise could be perfect for him.

Shreyas Iyer

KKR will also look to bolster its middle-order batting while hunting for a leader. And Iyer could be a viable option, as he fits in both. Iyer led Delhi Capitals (DC) to the IPL 2020 final and has been a reliable middle-order batter. No wonder he would receive heavy bids from most of the teams, while KKR will be desperately eyeing his services, especially as a leader going ahead.

Shikhar Dhawan

He is another opener who can lead the side. Although DC has not been retained, considering his decent form, it can rebid for him. However, provided KKR misses out on Iyer, Dhawan would provide stability in the top-order, besides being a worthy leader. Although he has was unable to guide SRH to glory as a captain, he did help the side to qualify for the playoffs.