India vs Windies 2021-22: Run-machine Kohli to wicket-man Walsh - Here are the ODI numbers between the two

India and Windies clash in a three-match ODI series from Sunday. The two have a rich history in the format. From Virat Kohli to Courtney Walsh, we look at the numbers between the two.

Things are all set to get interesting as India and Windies clash in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two have displayed rich cricketing rivalry over the years in the format. Ahead of this thrilling series, we present all the ODI numbers and stats between the two.

Team stats

Top total: IND - 418/5 (Indore, 2011); WI - 333/8 (Jamshedpur, 1998)

Biggest win (runs): IND - 224 runs (Mumbai [Brabourne], 2018); WI - 135 runs (Vijaywada, 2002)

Biggest win (wickets): IND - 10 wickets (Port of Spain, 1997); WI - 10 wickets (Bridgetown, 1997)

Biggest win (balls): IND - 211 balls (Thiruvananthapuram, 2018); WI - 95 balls (Kingston, 2009)

Best partnership: IND - Rohit-Kohli (246); WI - Greenidge-Richards (221)

Batting stats

Most runs: IND - Virat Kohli (2,235); WI - Desmond Haynes (1,357)

Top score: IND - Virender Sehwag (219); WI - Haynes (152*)

Best average: IND - Kohli (72.09); WI - Gordon Greenidge (59.05)

Best strike rate: IND - Sehwag (102.57); WI - Shimron Hetmyer (121.35)

Most centuries: IND - Kohli (9); WI - Chris Gayle (4)

Most 50-plus: IND - Kohli (20); WI - Ramnaresh Sarwan & Shivnarine Chanderpaul (12)

Best innings strike rate: IND - Rishabh Pant (243.75); WI - Jeff Dujon (245.00)

Most series runs: IND - Kohli (453 in 2018-19); WI - Gayle (455 in 2002-03)

Bowling stats

Most wickets: IND - Kapil Dev (43); WI - Courtney Walsh (44)

Best average: IND - Anil Kumble (23.73); WI - Viv Richards (21.97)

Best economy: IND - Dev (3.62); WI - Malcolm Marshall (3.17)

Most four-plus: IND - Mohammed Shami (4); WI - Ravi Rampaul (4)

Best innings economy: IND - Dev (0.57); WI - Mervyn Dillon (1.00)

Most series wickets: IND - Amit Mishra (11 in 2011); WI - Patrick Patterson (17 in 1987-88)

Wicketkeeping stats

Most dismissals: IND - MS Dhoni (47); WI - Dujon (38)

Most series dismissals: IND - Parthiv Patel (11 in 2011); WI - Carlton Baugh (11 in 2011)

Fielding stats

Most catches: IND - Kohli (20); WI - Richards (26)

Most catches: IND - Kohli (20); WI - Richards (26)

Most series catches: IND - Rohit Sharma (6 in 2018-19); WI - Richards (8 in 1988-89)