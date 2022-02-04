  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Run-machine Kohli to wicket-man Walsh - Here are the ODI numbers between the two

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 7:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India and Windies clash in a three-match ODI series from Sunday. The two have a rich history in the format. From Virat Kohli to Courtney Walsh, we look at the numbers between the two.

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Run-machine Virat Kohli to wicket-man Courtney Walsh - Here are the ODI numbers between the two-ayh

    Things are all set to get interesting as India and Windies clash in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two have displayed rich cricketing rivalry over the years in the format. Ahead of this thrilling series, we present all the ODI numbers and stats between the two.

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Run-machine Virat Kohli to wicket-man Courtney Walsh - Here are the ODI numbers between the two-ayh

    Team stats
    Top total:     IND - 418/5 (Indore, 2011); WI - 333/8 (Jamshedpur, 1998)
    Biggest win (runs): IND - 224 runs (Mumbai [Brabourne], 2018); WI - 135 runs (Vijaywada, 2002)
    Biggest win (wickets): IND - 10 wickets (Port of Spain, 1997); WI - 10 wickets (Bridgetown, 1997)
    Biggest win (balls): IND - 211 balls (Thiruvananthapuram, 2018); WI - 95 balls (Kingston, 2009)
    Best partnership: IND - Rohit-Kohli (246); WI - Greenidge-Richards (221)

    ALSO READ: India vs Windies 2021-22 - Dhawan, Iyer, Gaikwad, Saini test COVID positive; Mayank called in as replacement

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Run-machine Virat Kohli to wicket-man Courtney Walsh - Here are the ODI numbers between the two-ayh

    Batting stats
    Most runs:     IND - Virat Kohli (2,235); WI - Desmond Haynes (1,357)
    Top score: IND - Virender Sehwag (219); WI - Haynes (152*)
    Best average: IND - Kohli (72.09); WI - Gordon Greenidge (59.05)
    Best strike rate: IND - Sehwag (102.57); WI - Shimron Hetmyer (121.35)
    Most centuries: IND - Kohli (9); WI - Chris Gayle (4)
    Most 50-plus: IND - Kohli (20); WI - Ramnaresh Sarwan & Shivnarine Chanderpaul (12)
    Best innings strike rate: IND - Rishabh Pant (243.75); WI - Jeff Dujon (245.00)
    Most series runs: IND - Kohli (453 in 2018-19); WI - Gayle (455 in 2002-03)

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Run-machine Virat Kohli to wicket-man Courtney Walsh - Here are the ODI numbers between the two-ayh

    Bowling stats
    Most wickets:     IND - Kapil Dev (43); WI - Courtney Walsh (44)
    Best average: IND - Anil Kumble (23.73); WI - Viv Richards (21.97)
    Best economy: IND - Dev (3.62); WI - Malcolm Marshall (3.17)
    Most four-plus: IND - Mohammed Shami (4); WI - Ravi Rampaul (4)
    Best innings economy: IND - Dev (0.57); WI - Mervyn Dillon (1.00)
    Most series wickets: IND - Amit Mishra (11 in 2011); WI - Patrick Patterson (17 in 1987-88)

    ALSO READ: India vs Windies 2021-22 - From Virat Kohli to Kuldeep Yadav - Players to watch out during the ODIs

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Run-machine Virat Kohli to wicket-man Courtney Walsh - Here are the ODI numbers between the two-ayh

    Wicketkeeping stats
    Most dismissals:     IND - MS Dhoni (47); WI - Dujon (38)
    Most series dismissals: IND - Parthiv Patel (11 in 2011); WI - Carlton Baugh (11 in 2011)

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Run-machine Virat Kohli to wicket-man Courtney Walsh - Here are the ODI numbers between the two-ayh

    Fielding stats
    Most catches:     IND - Kohli (20); WI - Richards (26)
    Most series catches: IND - Rohit Sharma (6 in 2018-19); WI - Richards (8 in 1988-89)

    ALSO READ: What will be Rohit Sharma's real challenge as Team India captain? Ajit Agarkar reckons

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Run-machine Virat Kohli to wicket-man Courtney Walsh - Here are the ODI numbers between the two-ayh

    Individual stats
    Most games:     IND - Mohammad Azharuddin (43); WI - Chanderpaul (46)
    Most games as skipper: IND - Azharuddin (19); WI - Richards (20)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC suspends Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain from bowling in international cricket due to illegal action

    ICC suspends Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain from bowling due to illegal action

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 to be held in 2 phases between February 10-June 26-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 to be held in 2 phases between February 10-June 26

    MS Dhoni Atharva vs Virat Kohli Super V The difference between graphic novels of Indian cricketing greats-ayh

    MS Dhoni's Atharva vs Virat Kohli's Super V: The difference between graphic novels of Indian cricketing greats

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India pummels Australia by 96 runs to enter 4th successive final, netizens overjoyed-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India pummels Australia by 96 runs to enter 4th successive final, netizens overjoyed

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22: Several Indian squad members test COVID positive-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Several Indian squad members test COVID positive

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didnt impress the book readers in the film drb

    Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didn’t impress the book readers in the film

    After Assembly elections govt to form committee on MSP, says Narendra Tomar - ADT

    After Assembly elections govt to form committee on MSP, says Narendra Tomar

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath asset details revolver rudraksh income

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath owns revolver worth a lakh rupees, Rudraksh worth Rs 20,000

    Punjab Election 2022: NDA promises farm debt waiver, Rs 5 lakh relief to terror-hit families - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: NDA promises farm debt waiver, Rs 5 lakh relief to terror-hit families

    Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms buys 25% stake in TWO Platforms for $15 million-dnm

    Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms buys 25% stake in TWO Platforms for $15 million

    Recent Videos

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon