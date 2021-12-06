  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy to be discussed during team selection meeting

    First Published Dec 6, 2021, 5:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India is done and dusted with the home New Zealand series, as it shifts focus to South Africa. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy might be discussed ahead of the team selection.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy to be discussed during team selection meeting-ayh

    India has come up with a resounding performance against New Zealand. Playing at home, India beat NZ in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) 3-0 and the two-Test series 1-0. Now, it will be shifting its attention to South Africa, where it plays three Tests and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), while the team selection meeting is scheduled to be held this week.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy to be discussed during team selection meeting-ayh

    While India will be travelling with an entire squad, one of the agendas that will be up for discussion is the ODI captaincy. Although Virat Kohli is currently the captain of Tests and ODIs, he quit the T20I captaincy following India's poor campaign during the ICC T20 World Cup a couple of months back in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Rohit Sharma is currently handling the captaincy duties in the shortest format.

     

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - BCCI curtails tour to 3 Tests, 3 ODIs; 4 T20Is to be played later

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy to be discussed during team selection meeting-ayh

    ODI captaincy
    In the meantime, it has been widely speculated that Kohli should step down from the leadership role in the white-ball format and focus on red-ball cricket, where he has been far more impressive. Speaking to PTI, an official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Kohli might soon be stepping down from the ODI captaincy. However, he added that the decision might be delayed since India plays only a handful of ODIs in the coming months.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy to be discussed during team selection meeting-ayh

    Test vice-captain
    Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are likely to keep their place in the Test squad, despite the poor run of late. However, Rahane might lose out on it when it comes to vice-captaincy, while Rohit might be handed the duties. Also, the official reckoned that Rahane might not be the obvious choice in the starting XI.

     

    ALSO READ: South African government assures Team India of best “bio-secure environment”

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy to be discussed during team selection meeting-ayh

    Number 3
    As for the number three batting position, Pujara has held the position for quite some time now. Nevertheless, if he is to be dropped, Priyank Panchal or Abhimanyu Easwaran might be the ones to replace him, as the two are likely to be selected for the SA tour. However, Mayank can bat at number three if Rohit and KL Rahul decide to open.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy to be discussed during team selection meeting-ayh

    Ishant Sharma
    Also, pacer Ishant Sharma has had an enormous workload of late, and it is being speculated that he might be given some rest, while the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are set to be back. In the meantime, Umesh Yadav is likely to replace Ishant, while the latter has also somewhat struggled. Among the potential net bowlers would be Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22 England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test Gabba Australia Here's what skipper Joe Root said

    Ashes 2021-22: England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test? Here's what Joe Root said

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win

    india vs new zealand Former blackcaps coach Mike Hesson urges Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to bite the bullet on elbow surgery

    Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson urges Kane Williamson to 'bite the bullet' on elbow surgery

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3

    Recent Stories

    OMG Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding is a Rs 100 crore blockbluster, HOW? Read this SHOCKING INFO RCB

    OMG Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding is a Rs 100 crore blockbluster, HOW? Read this SHOCKING INFO

    Viral video better dot com CEO fires 900 employees in US India over Zoom call Watch gcw

    Viral video: Better.com CEO fires 900 employees in US and India over Zoom call; Watch

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO] scj

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO]

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride's family reaches Jaipur; gets traditional Rajasthani welcome RCB

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride's family reaches Jaipur; gets traditional Rajasthani welcome

    Indian Army has shortage of 7476 officers, 97177 Junior Commissioned Officers

    Indian Army has shortage of 7476 officers, 97177 Junior Commissioned Officers

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon